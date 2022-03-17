The Hoosac Valley girls basketball team has known since Tuesday night who it would be playing in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division V state championship game.
Now, the Hurricanes know when they'll play.
Early Thursday, the MIAA unveiled its schedule for this weekend's 10 state championship games. The games will all be played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The Hurricanes, top seeds in the Division V field, will take on No. 3 seed Hopedale on Sunday at 2 p.m. It is the second of four scheduled games on Sunday.
The weekend begins on Friday with the Division III championship games. St. Mary's of Lynn girls will play Rockland in the 5:30 p.m. opener, while the boys will face Watertown at 7:30.
St. Mary's is the team that played Hoosac Valley in the 2019 Division III girls state championship game. Behind 21 points from Lexi Mercier, the Hurricanes claimed their first state championship, beating St. Mary's 66-49.
There will be four games each on Saturday and Sunday, with tip-off times set for noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Sunday turns out to be the Western Massachusetts day in the state championship, as three teams from Western Mass. will play for state titles.
The day begins with fourth-seeded Paulo Friere, a 47-45 winner over top-seed Taconic in Tuesday's Final Four, playing sixth-seeded Maynard at Noon. After the Hoosac-Hopedale contest, Springfield Central, the No. 3 seed in the Division I girls bracket, will end the Western Mass. day, with a 4 p.m., start against top-seed Andover.
Seven of the 10 games will feature top-seeded teams. There are two, 1 vs. 2 games, and three 1 vs. 3 games.
The "Cinderella" game is the Division IV girls contest, where fourth-seeded Amesbury will be the designated home team, playing No. 10 Millbury.