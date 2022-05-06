PITTSFIELD — A four-goal lead at halftime was nothing to feel good about for the Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team.
Save for celebrating junior Lauren Davis' 100th career point during a ceremony at the break, the Hurricanes were on an extended scoring drought and opposing Pittsfield High scored the last two goals of the half.
Hoosac had to shake off a 14-minute drought early in the second half, but still went on to overpower the Generals 15-6 on Friday at Berkshire Community College.
A goal by Emma Meczywor off a weak-side rebound, one of seven in the game for her, with 11:43 left in the first half put the Hurricanes up 7-1. It appeared Hoosac was going to put PHS on ice early.
Photos: Hoosac Valley plays Pittsfield in girls lacrosse at BCC
On Friday in Pittsfield, the Hurricanes held off the Generals 15-6, while Lauren Davis celebrated 100 career points.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
However, riding high off their first win of the season earlier in the week, the Generals of first-year coach Kim Madden fought back.
Pittsfield's Juliana Kastrinakis plunged to the left post 90 seconds later to stop what was a 3-0 Hoosac run. Kastrinakis had a hat trick for PHS.
With 4:07 left, Britain Sadowy scored for Pittsfield to make it 7-3, and that was where things stood at halftime.
"I think we just got too goal hungry. Once Emma got her first couple, we all just wanted to score," said Davis. "We were just forcing a lot of our passes through the center of the field.
"They just weren't getting there. This whole week we've been working on avoiding those defenders and passing and catching around the outside."
The Hurricanes were able to tweak some things on their shot selection during intermission, and eventually solve the hiccup provided by the Pittsfield defense. Meanwhile, the Generals' comeback bid hit an obstacle when starting center Madeline Rawling was whistled for her second yellow card with 5:30 left in the first half and sent to the sideline for the remainder of the game.
Senior Bree Costine made a huge defensive stop for Hoosac at the start of the second half, leading to a fastbreak the other way for her offense. Meczywor fed Ashlyn Lesure for one of her four goals at 22:16 of the second, and the Hurricanes were back off to the races. Jacinta Felix scored to give herself a hat trick on a strong cut from behind the net, shooting on the angle less than five minutes into the half.
Final: Hoosac Valley 15, Pittsfield 6.Emma Meczywor leads the way with 7G/3A for Hurricanes, assists on this Lesure strike to start second half. Kastrinakis 3G for Generals. pic.twitter.com/Dx6qfAxQX6— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 6, 2022
Meczywor added another off a Lesure steal with 17:34 to play, and then Hoosac won the ensuing draw and Meczywor returned the favor to Lesure for a tally nine seconds later to make it 11-3.
Hoosac sent the game into running time with 9:36 left when Lesure tossed a centering pass from the right sideline in to Meczywor who beat Pittsfield keeper Hannah Kickery for the 10-goal advantage.
Riley Steinman scored a minute later for Pittsfield, but Lesure answered even quicker off the draw win. Senior Karyssa Charon fed Meczywor for the back-breaker with 5:36 left and it was 15-4.
Davis had a relatively light day with a goal and an assist, but as coach Meczywor knows, she's been a driving force behind the program for a lot of years.
"She grew up with Alie [Mendel], Brooke [DiGennaro] and Claudia [Bressett]. She's used to playing fast and hard," said Meczywor, referring to past Hoosac standouts. "She wants to play collegiate lacrosse, so this is a great milestone for her in terms of moving on."
For her part, Davis was unaware at the time of her hitting triple digits during a game earlier this week against Springfield Central. She had three goals and seven assists in a 17-3 win.
"It was crazy. I got it during our Central game the other night, but had no idea how close I was," said the Drury High student. "We asked coach, and I was suddenly at 103. It's so surreal. I've been playing since I was in seventh grade with some amazing teammates, and I'll be a senior next year. It's sad that this long journey is slowly coming to an end. But I'm so happy to reach the milestone. Been waiting for that for a long time."
The Hurricanes improved to 8-1, and Davis said she has an upcoming home-and-home with Hampshire Regional circled as the Hurricanes' next big test.