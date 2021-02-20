GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain girls were looking for the ideal time to ambush Hoosac Valley on Friday night, but the Hurricanes pulled away before the Spartans had time to strike.
Hoosac Valley led 46-40 after three quarters, but scored 18 points in the fourth to take a 64-44 win at the home of the Spartans.
Annie Canales was the only Hurricane to hit a 3-pointer on the night, but knocked down six shots from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 23 points. Canales set the tone on the first possession with her first 3-pointer, giving Hoosac Valley a 3-2 advantage. She found Averie McGrath for two on the next possession, giving the Hurricanes (5-1) a 5-2 lead.
Canales finished with three rebounds and four assists, but wasn't the only Hurricane to stuff the stat sheet. Rylynn Witek scored six points in the fourth quarter alone and finished with 17 points, eight assists and two rebounds. Lauren Davis had five assists of her own, coupled with six points.
The Spartans (1-6) trailed 32-24 at the half, but Natalie Lewis made things interesting in the third with five of her seven points. Monument cut the Hoosac lead to four midway through the frame, but Witek secured an offensive rebound and finished the possession for two points. The Hurricanes held on to a six-point lead with eight minutes to play and took their game to another level in the fourth quarter, securing the team's fifth win of the season.
Monument received a team-high 13 points from Abby Dohoney, who hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and added four rebounds and three assists. The Spartan guard also scored the team's four fourth-quarter points. Emily Mead added nine points and three rebounds for the home team.
The Spartans celebrated senior night on Friday and honored Abby Wade before the game, the team's only senior.
"It was kind of emotional," Wade said of playing on senior night. "I love this group of girls and it is good knowing I'll get to play on this court a few more times."
Wade is optimistic that the youth movement at Monument will result in future success.
"All of us have grown up together," Wade said of the girls in the program. "There is a strong group of juniors and sophomores, to go with out one freshmen, in this program."
———
Hoosac Valley 17 15 14 18 — 64
Monument Mountain 9 15 16 4 — 44
Hoosac (64)
Boudreau 0-0-0; Canales 7-0-23; A. Garabedian 1-1-3; Davis 2-2-6; Lesure 1-0-2; Witek 8-1-17; McGrath 3-0-6; Keele 3-1-7; T. Garabedian 1-1-3; McNeice 0-0-0; Meczywor 0-0-0;Shea 0-0-0. Totals 26-6-64.
MM (44)
Dohoney 5-2-13; Cunningham 0-0-0; Mead 4-0-9; A. Wade 1-0-2; Valasco 2-0-5; M. Wade 1-0-2; Lewis 2-2-7; Davis 3-0-6. Totals 18-4-44.
3-point field goals — HV 6 (Canales); MM 4 (Dohoney, Mead, Lewis, Valasco)