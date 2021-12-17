CHESHIRE — If this is how the Bi-County East is going to be all winter, boys basketball fans had better buckle up because it's going to be a rocky — but fun — ride.
Visiting Monument Mountain battled back from a 12-point deficit in the first half to get in the game, and when Caden Gidarakos hit a 3-point basket with 11 seconds left, he sent the Friday night contest into overtime. In the extra period, Hoosac's Mikey White went to the line with 3.8 seconds left, making one of two free throws to break a tie. Then Kyle Wellenkamp's shot from behind the halfcourt line missed the basket, and host Hoosac Valley escaped with a 69-68 win Friday night.
"Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going," Hoosac's Frank Field said. "We had a rough week in practice, but we came back in this game and gave it our all. That's why we came out on top."
Field had a night that had Hoosac coach Bill Robinson shaking his head. The veteran mentor was caught a little bit by surprise when he saw that Field had scored 31 points against the Spartans. He had 17 of those points in the second half, and then scored four in the overtime to help secure the victory. Field also had a team-high eight rebounds and a game-best four steals.
"Field's tough. He's a tough guard," Monument coach Randy Koldys said. "Whoever we put on him had it tough. He gets you up in the air and ducks underneath, or he knocks a three down. He's an offensive scoring machine."
Field was one of three Hurricanes to score in double figures. Carson Meczywor had 19 points and a game-high five assists, while Joey McGovern added 13 points and four assists.
The Spartans were led by Wellenkamp, who had a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while Gidarakos had 15 points, Khalil Carlson had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee added 10 points and three assists.
The Hurricanes held Monument to seven points in the second quarter as they extended a four-point lead to 33-24 at intermission. For most of the third quarter, Hoosac held Monument at bay, and when McGovern drained a 3-ball with 2:55 left, it was 44-34.
A 10-2 run by the Spartans, including the final seven points of the quarter, made it a 46-44 game, with the Hurricanes hanging on.
"The stuff we ran early-on worked well. We've been getting a little better going with the sets we've got," Robinson said. "We went stale. We were tired. We're not very deep, as you can see. We lost one kid to a technical foul, and my rule is if you get a technical foul, you don't play. We lost him not even a minute into the game and that limits our bench."
Lucas Waterman, another key reserve for the Hurricanes caught an elbow to the top of his head late in the game and had to come out in order to get bandaged up and stop some bleeding.
On the court, after giving up a 15-2 run from the third and into the fourth quarter, McGovern hit two free throws and rebounded a miss by Meczywor before feeding Field for a hoop to make it 50-49, with 6:13 left in regulation. There were four lead changes until Meczywor and Field hit back-to-back 3-point shots with under 2:20 left in the fourth quarter. Field's shot made it 60-55, and it appeared to be the dagger. If it wasn't, Field's drive to the hoop with 52 seconds left made it 62-55, and that was that.
Well, not at all.
Wellenkamp scored, and after Shaun Kastner missed two free throws, Carlson got the rebound and took it to the hoop for two points. All of a sudden, it was 62-59 and Koldys called a time out.
Field was fouled and missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Carlson pulled down the rebound and the Spartans got a timeout to set the final play. Gidarakos' shot over Waterman was good, and the 3-pointer tied the game at 62.
Caden Gidarakos hits a 3 with 10 seconds and Monument sends it into overtime. 62-62.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 18, 2021
In overtime, Kastner scored first, rebounding a 3-point miss by Meczywor. Monument took the lead when Wellenkamp got the rebound off a Chandler-Ellerbee miss, passed to Eddie Boyko, who returned the favor and Wellenkamp hit a trey to make it 65-64.
Hoosac made it a 3-point lead on an up-and-under hoop by Field, his 30th and 31st points of the night. The Spartans, however, refused to fold. Carlson made a hoop and after being fouled by Kastner, made the second of two from the line, tying the game at 68.
On the inbounds play, Hoosac got the ball to midcourt, and White's first free throw put the Hurricanes up one. He missed the second, the Spartans got the ball and called time.
Wellenkamp got the inbounds pass just before the midcourt stripe. He turned, fired and missed, and Hoosac had its win.
"They have some tough matchups for us," Robinson said. "They have some real tough matchups. The Wellenkamp kid played really well. He had a great ballgame. Gidarakos is a good player, Carlson is a good player. They have good players. It's a good win for our team.
"They're in our league, and it's a good league win for us right now."
Hoosac and Monument jump right back into Bi-County East play Monday. The Hurricanes will host Baystate Academy, while the Spartans are on the road against another Berkshire rival in Wahconah. South Hadley and Palmer make up the rest of the Bi-County East.
"I don't know if we matched their intensity in the first half, but we definitely matched it in the second half," Koldys said. "That's how we need to play, because it's going to be a war every night in our league, that's for sure."