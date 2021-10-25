LENOX — Endurance competition season isn’t quite over yet in Berkshire County.
Following the success of an in-person Josh Billings RunAground in September and the Steel Rail races earlier this month, Billing race director Patty Spector has a new challenge ready to go.
The Housatonic Paddle and Pant is slated for Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m.
Per Spector, the race has two options. There is a 5-mile paddle and 1-mile run coupling, or a 7-mile paddle and 3-mile run. Any kayaks, canoes or paddleboards are welcome, including two-paddle vessels, though only one paddler will have to run.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Decker Boat Ramp in Lenox. Entrance is $15 per person, or $5 for those under 16.
The paddle portion kicks off first. Once finished that segment, competitors will bring boats to the upper parking lot and then begin the running portion.
There will be prizes for all entrants, along with hot cider and snacks available after the race. Costumes are encouraged.
Check the Josh Billings Facebook page for updates and weather concern, or reach out to patty@ joshbillings.com for more information.