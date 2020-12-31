Where were you when the sports world stopped?
I was in Williamstown, watching what turned out to be the final sporting event to be played in Berkshire County when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began.
By the time we had gotten to March 12, three Berkshire County high school basketball teams were awaiting their bus rides to Worcester to play for MIAA state championships and the Williams College women's basketball team was still practicing in preparation for an NCAA Division III Sweet 16 game against NESCAC rival Tufts out in Medford. All of those games would be canceled.
That meant the last sporting event to be played took place at Farley-Lamb Field, when the fourth-ranked Williams College men's lacrosse team had a non-league game against RPI. It ended up being the final game of the 2020 spring sports season at Williams because a Saturday contest at Bowdoin was canceled, as was the rest of the season, and then the fall and winter seasons as well.
Williams was coming off a historic 18-4 season. Coach George McCormack's team had set a school record for wins, had won its first-ever NCAA Division III Tournament game, and reached the D-III Final Four for the first time ever. Williams had beaten Keene State, St. John Fisher and RIT in the NCAA Tournament, before losing to archrival Amherst 12-8 in that Final Four game.
Midfielder Brendan Hoffman and long-stick midfielder Rock Stewart were both All-NESCAC first teamers, while Jake Haase was the NESCAC Rookie of the Year and McCormack was coach of the year. Haase had led the 2019 Ephs in scoring with 32 goals and 67 assists, while Cory Lund and Kevin Stump both scored more than 60 goals in 2019.
Williams began the 2020 season ranked fourth in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's Top 20, behind top-ranked Salisbury, Amherst and Cabrini, respectively. Cabrini had beaten Amherst 16-12 in the 2019 title game, played in Philadelphia.
The 2000 season started with great optimism for Williams, as the Ephs won their first three games. Two of those wins, against Trinity and Colby, were NESCAC wins which gave McCormack's Ephs a 2-0 league record and put them atop the standings. Williams was No. 3 in the country at the time.
When Williams took to Farley-Lamb on that Wednesday night, the players knew that it was going to be the final game of their season, and for the seniors, the final game of their college careers.
"You just want to cherish every minute," Stump, now a senior, said after the game. "There's nothing that you can do about it. There's nothing that we can do to change it."
The coaches told the players in the walk-up to the game, so the team members all knew they were playing on borrowed time.
"It was almost eerie. It felt like a dream," said Lund, a junior attack who scored two of his five goals in the fourth quarter as Williams rallied from a 9-7 deficit. "Once we got the text, just kind of talking to your buddies walking by, like giving everyone a big hug because you're not going to know how long you're going to see him at school and how long you're able to play lacrosse with him. It was weird. It was definitely weird."
In the game, Williams trailed 9-8 after three quarters. The Ephs scored the last two goals of the third quarter and the first four goals of the fourth to take a lead they refused to relinquish.
RPI's Owen Putnam made it 12-11 with 42 seconds to play in the game, but Williams' Noah McCoy got an unassisted goal with 23 ticks on the clock to lock up the final victory. It was the only goal McCoy, a senior, scored in 2020.
The game winner, however, was scored by Hoffman with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter. It broke a 9-9 tie.
"It was awesome just to get out there for the first time since I've been injured," Hoffman said. "We know our year is going to be cut short. Haase threw me a great feed up top, and I was able to finish it.
"I was thankful that I was able to get on the field for my last game at home."
Hoffman was the preseason Inside Lacrosse player of the year, but hadn't played because of a leg injury.
It was an impromptu Senior Night for 13 members of the Williams program who ended up playing the last game of their college careers that night.
"You have to compartmentalize," McCormack said after the game. "I really took all the shortening of the season and taking our games away, and compartmentalizing that, so I wouldn't enjoy tonight. I really want to enjoy my players. I want to enjoy the game. I certainly want to win, but more importantly, I just want to be in their presence and coach them for one more game.
"It's just icing on the cake that we had a nice comeback against a really tough team."