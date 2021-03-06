This college basketball season has most certainly been unlike anything any of us has ever seen.
Games played, games postponed or canceled, leagues not playing, it has been absolutely crazy. Coaches are always telling their players to keep their heads on a swivel to keep an eye on the basketball. In the 2020-21 season, keeping your head on a swivel involved keeping an eye on your schedule, when and who you were going to play.
Take the University of Massachusetts, who lost to Saint Louis 86-72 in Friday’s Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinal game. It was a team that went 8-7, had 17 games canceled, and at one point played only one game from before Christmas until Jan. 9. In fact, UMass did not play its first game until Dec. 11. That was about a month later than many of the Minutemen’s Division I brethren.
“You turn the TV on, you see college basketball and those dudes are playing games. We got like six under our belts” after Christmas, UMass center Tre Mitchell said. “We’re sitting there and we’ve just got to be ready to go as soon as we get out. It’s a lot of adversity this year. There was so much adversity. We had inexperienced guys to begin with, and then taking games way was even [worse].
“I can’t be any more proud of how these guys have persevered through this year, honestly.”
It was an opinion that UMass coach Matt McCall made a point to emphasize in his postgame Zoom call with reporters after Friday’s loss to Travis Ford’s Billikens.
“There’s been so much thrown at our players,” the coach said. “With pauses, with the riots at the capital and we were [in Washington, D.C.], more pauses and quarantining in a hotel for 20 days. Coming out of that, we get started in A-10 play and because of contact tracing where other guys had to go into a hotel for an extended period of days, there has been so much thrown at our team.”
On the court, while some might see 8-7 as a disappointing year, it put UMass pretty much where they were expected to be. In the preseason Atlantic 10 media/coaches poll, UMass was picked to finish eighth. By being one of the final eight teams playing, one could say they finished where the coaches and reporters thought the Minutemen would finish.
Getting out of the other end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel has to be looked at as a positive for the Minutemen. The same can be said for the other Division I teams in our region, from Boston College to UAlbany.
At least Pat Duquette’s UMass Lowell River Hawks are still playing. They have an America East Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday against top-seeded UMBC — yep, the same UMBC that pulled off the only 16-seed-beating-a-one-seed in the history of the NCAA Division I men’s tournament. Duquette’s point guard is Pittsfield’s Bryce Daley. If Lowell’s Obadiah Noel, arguably the best player in America East, puts on an MVP performance this weekend, don’t sleep on the River Hawks.
Siena is also still playing, and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will begin its tournament next week in Atlantic City.
So we’ll see if the River Hawks and the Saints can get their tickets punched to Indianapolis and the NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament.
If you ask me, and nobody really has, just about every coach in Division I deserves a pass for what happened in this season. If your team was really bad, and I’m looking at you Fordham, this was just such an unusual season that a lot of teams were never able to get any momentum going due to fits and starts in their schedules due to the pandemic and testing.
There was no reason for UAlbany to not re-up Will Brown to a new contract. He’s the coach that put your program on the map. To not bring him back with a new contract after everything the Great Danes went through is a miscarriage of justice.
My good friend Pete Dougherty of the Albany Times Union speculated on a number of names that could replace Brown. Many of them, including current UMass assistant Lucious Jordan, have connections to Brown, UAlbany and the Capital District.
Had UMass won the A-10 Tournament and maybe won a game in the NCAA Tournament, maybe Jordan moves to the head of that line.
Of all the names mentioned, the only one that made me perk up was Mount Saint Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad. Yes, the same Dan Engelstad who spent five years at Southern Vermont and guided the Mountaineers to two NCAA Division III Tournament berths. He also coached Southern Vermont to an 88-87 win over Williams in the first game of the Williams Tip-Off Tournament in 2013. Williams righted the ship that year and made it to the D-III championship game against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Engelstad has history in this part of the world. Not only did he coach at Southern Vermont, but he came there after spending time on Milan Brown’s staff at Holy Cross.
There are two other coaches that the Albany staff should be looking at, Marquette associate head coach Dwayne Killings and current Boston College interim coach Scott Spinelli.
Killings played at Amherst High School and was a walk-on at UMass. He is in his third year at Marquette, after spending two years at UConn and five at Temple. Spinelli was the associate head coach under former BC coach Jim Christian. Spinelli is a Leominster native, who worked at Milford Academy and has recruited the New England prep school scene for a long time.
I will be really curious to see how this search, especially in this pandemic-plagued hiring season, works out.