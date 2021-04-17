All of Western Massachusetts, and by extension the rest of Massachusetts, is still basking in the warm glow of UMass’ NCAA Division I hockey championship that was won a week ago.
The championship has, however, raised the bar for other programs on the UMass campus.
It is something we have seen before.
Take Williams College for example. When coach Harry Sheehy’s men’s basketball team made it to the NCAA Division III Final Four in 1997, that set a bar high enough that only coach Dave Paulsen’s 2003 championship-winning team could clear.
It raised the bar across campus as the women’s soccer team won national titles, as did the women’s indoor track and field team.
The same could be said for what Greg Carvel has done in Amherst, and how he has raised the bar for other sports teams on the UMass campus.
“I don’t know football,” Carvel said. “I know people. I think Walt [Bell] is the right man for the job.”
Carvel and Bell were in similar positions when they started their UMass coaching careers. Bell has won one football game in two seasons. In Carvel’s first season, he won five games. Of course, the hockey team played more games in Carvel’s first year than Bell’s gridders have played in his first two seasons.
“He was hired two years ago, the day we were ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in the history of the program,” Carvel said during a video conference. “My AD [Ryan Bamford] tried to upstage us by hiring the football coach. I give him a hard time for that and the AD too.”
The two coaches seemed to hit it off, and Carvel said their first conversation was about building culture in the Jacobson Football Performance Center similar to what the hockey coach had done in the Mullins Center.
“The first conversation I had with him on that day, he went right to culture,” Carvel said. “We talked about it, and we instantly hit it off. I have a lot of respect for Walt, and obviously, it’s mutual.”
At his first media conference of the week, Bell was asked about not only having the bar raised by Carvel’s team, but what he and his squad could take from the National Championship run.
“It’s been a hard road for him,” Bell said. “He’s been incredibly helpful to me, just sharing what he went through in his first two years here and the struggles that he had. It’s a tribute to him in recruiting, player development and culture building. To see the final culmination of one night, one time, the best in the world, there are very few people on this planet that will have that opportunity.”
Bell said that his team has a chance to take that title and run with it, because he said that every opportunity to “elevate the brand” has to help.
“A rising tide raises all ships,” Bell said. “For me, to watch anybody on this campus have great success, it’s huge and it benefits everyone.”
I had a chance to ask Bell what he has learned from watching Carvel in practice and at games.
“Completely outside the sports, No. 1, in the interactions I’ve had with Greg, I think Greg is a master at being himself. He is him. He’s very confident in himself and how he operates from day to day. I’m sure that within that program, it provides an incredible level of consistency,” the football coach said. “Anytime you have somebody who is very even-keeled and level-headed, that’s going to provide consistency for your kids which is the first step you have to have in building a real culture.”
Building is something Carvel has done that Bell wants to do. In Carvel’s first two years, UMass was 22-49-4, but in the last three, the Minutemen are 72-26-6. There are no guarantees that Walt Bell will do what Greg Carvel has done, but the football coach says the blueprint is there.
“As a coach, regardless of the sport, knowing they won [five] games in his first year here, and hearing Greg tell stories about how bad it was when he got here and the fight they’ve had over a five-year period to become the best hockey program in the country,” Bell said. “Just the perseverance and the toughness to stay consistent, even when things aren’t going your way. Your message is the message. It stays true.
“To me, that’s the consistency day in and day out.”
While much of the social media conversation regarding the football team has been more negative, the hockey coach said that it shouldn’t be.
“I just get the feeling that he’s the right guy,” Carvel said. “It’s an uphill battle with the football program, but I think the right man is in charge over there.”