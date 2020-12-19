NORTH POLE, Arctic Ocean — Getting here was tougher than it has been in the past, due to the major snowstorm that dumped nearly two feet on The Berkshires. But get here we did.
James Bond and Jason Bourne have nothing on me when it comes to getting inside Santa’s workshop to sneak a peek at what everyone in sports wants for Christmas. I have seen the requests, and they are — to say the least — varied.
Obviously, at the top of every list was to see an end to the pandemic and a return of athletes and fans inside of gymnasiums or outside in stadiums. Sure, the pros and the Division I colleges have been playing, but Division III colleges, minor leagues and high schools have been kind of on the outside looking in. Hopefully, the vaccine will turn the tide and as our snow melts, things can gradually get back to normal.
Besides, waiting for “No Time to Die” to get released is starting to get on my nerves.
There’s a Christmas wish from every high school spring sport coach and athlete, and it is for as complete a season as is possible.
Where we are with the pandemic in April will have much to do with what kind of spring sports season there will be. But if there is any wish that Santa can grant it is giving us a good spring season.
Sure, there were some winter sports teams, and I’m looking at you Taconic, Hoosac Valley and Williams, whose basketball teams did not get to complete their respective tournament runs. But those athletes all got complete regular seasons.
Assuming that we have come far enough along to allow for full spring sports, the young athletes who had their 2020 springs ripped away should be able to get to a post-season tournament and play for a Western Massachusetts and/or state championship come June.
If the Winter and Fall II seasons go off without a hitch, maybe Santa’s job will be much, much easier come April.
———
I see a wish to Santa from the Pittsfield Suns and North Adams SteepleCats. Both wishes are for league championships.
Neither team has ever won a league title. The SteepleCats have been playing baseball since 2002, so it’s coming up on 20 years. That’s not Curse of the Bambino long, but it is long.
In Pittsfield, there hasn’t been a championship since the Pittsfield Mets won the New York-Penn League title in 1997, and there hasn’t been any kind of a postseason celebration since the Pittsfield Colonials gathered on the steps of City Hall to be honored for making the Can-Am League championship series.
Santa will try to make both happen this summer.
———
Saw this from Matt McCall, the basketball coach at the University of Massachusetts. He writes “Dear Santa. Can we have a good weekend in Brooklyn this year?”
McCall’s Minutemen were in the New York borough awaiting the start of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, when the pandemic shut down the world of sports.
There are lots of good restaurants in Brooklyn, but the only way McCall and his team can explore them is 1. For the pandemic to basically be behind us and, 2. For the Minutemen to get to at least Saturday in the A-10 tournament. That would put them into the semifinals.
McCall’s team is off to a 2-1 start and is 1-0 in the A-10. There is a long way to go in a college basketball season that promises more twists and turns than the road race course at Lime Rock Park.
Santa has the note, and said he’ll do what he can.
———
There was a note from the Williams College football seniors who took the 2020 fall semester off so they could all return and play in the fall of 2021. They have asked Santa for the ability to roll through NESCAC.
Like the vast majority of Division III college leagues, NESCAC canceled its fall and then its winter sports seasons. The expectation is that things will return to a more “normal” footing for the next school year.
Unlike many of the other D-III schools, the NESCAC schools are, to put it mildly, costly to attend. That is why many athletes at Williams, Amherst, Middlebury, Tufts and the other schools in the conference took a semester or two off so they can return next year and play.
Now, the Williams seniors know that rolling through NESCAC will not be a walk in the park. To get the chance to do so is all they ask of Jolly Saint Nick.
———
As I prepare to pack up and return to the snowy Lower 48, here’s my note to Santa.
Dear Santa. Please make sure everyone stays safe and warm this holiday season. Remember to wear a mask and be socially distant. Get the vaccine when you are able to. Let’s kick this pandemic. Then we can have a full docket of sports and those of us who write about sports can get back into gyms/rinks/stadiums/press boxes.
And to one and all, Merry Christmas.