BOSTON — “It’s time to turn the page.”
Alex Cora said that in his pregame media video conference call Friday morning, before the Boston Red Sox took the field for the first time in 2021. It’s a statement that could be read in a number of ways.
Was the old/new Red Sox manager referring to his return from a one-year suspension out of the Houston Astros cheating scandals? Likely. Was Cora discussing the 24-36 record the Red Sox put into the books under Ron Roenicke during the truncated 2020 season? Probably. Was the manager referring to the fact that half of Friday’s starting lineup was different than the lineup that was in this writer’s scorebook that first weekend in late July, when Major League Baseball returned inside its COVID-19 bubble? Sure.
It is rare that six words have so many different meanings for a baseball team and its season fate. But there can be no doubt that when Cora said it was time to turn the page, not only did he mean it from a personal perspective, but it was a message that he was more than willing to send out to Red Sox Nation about the 2021 team.
That Boston’s offense was AWOL in a 3-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles is what stands out from the opener. The Sox had two hits in the game and at one point, Baltimore starter John Means retired 18 consecutive Red Sox hitters.
Based on that result, the Red Sox might want to “turn the page” on this opener and get on to the rest of the weekend.
The Red Sox are one of the last teams to get started because Thursday’s opener with the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to weather issues. Since the teams had a built-in weather day with the off-day Friday, moving the game ended up being pretty easy.
“I don’t know if it was meant to be that we didn’t play yesterday,” Cora said. “We were able to watch a lot of people play around us — the kids that were here a few years ago and helped us win a World Series. It was a reminder that they’re not here anymore.”
Since Cora was last in Boston, the outfield that everyone thought would anchor the Red Sox for a decade or more, is gone. Of course, Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and helped them win a World Series title. In this offseason, Andrew Benintendi was traded to Kansas City while Jackie Bradley Jr. signed as a free agent with Milwaukee.
For those keeping score at home, Betts was 2 for 6 with a run scored as the Dodgers lost their opener to Colorado 8-5. Betts left seven men on base. Benintendi was 2 for 5 with two runs scored in Kansas City’s 14-10 football game victory over Texas. Bradley Jr. was 0 for 1 in a pinch-hitting role in Milwaukee’s 6-5, 10-inning win over Minnesota.
Replacements for them on Opening Day went 0 for 10. One of those newcomers, Hunter Renfroe, was 0 for 3 with three swinging strikeouts.
“For us to get to where we want to go, we have to turn the page and we have to play better,” Cora said. “We have to do with the group that we have and the group that will be here in the future.”
For the record, only five of the nine position players who were in the lineup in last year’s opening weekend against the Orioles are still on the Red Sox roster. Gone are Benintendi, Mitch Moreland, Jose Peraza, Bradley Jr. and Tzu-Wei Lin. Also not here in 2021 are Michael Chavis and Kevin Pillar, both of whom played in the 2020 series finale against Baltimore.
For Cora, it has been two years since the Houston scandal claimed the jobs of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. For Cora’s part in the scandal, which found the Astros used a camera system to steal signs in 2017 when they won the World Series title, he was banished from the game for a year.
“It’s something [and] I’m not proud of it,” he said, “but at the same time I have a job to do. I’m very happy to be here and very excited. It can be 10 degrees out there. I don’t have to play. I don’t have to move around, so I’m not going to be complaining too much.”
The only complaining will come from the fans in New England if Cora’s Red Sox get off to another one of those 6-14 starts like they did in 2020.
Unlike last year, losing one game out of 162, even if it is the first of the season, is not nearly as crushing. How Cora’s Red Sox respond will be something to see.
Then, we’ll find out for sure if the Red Sox have turned the page.