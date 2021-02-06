Somehow, the National Football League made it. The NFL got through a pandemic-plagued regular season and here we are at Super Bowl LV.
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, it might be a case of everything old is new again.
Andy Reid is in his fourth Super Bowl, and is looking to be the seventh coach to win back-to-back titles. The most recent repeat champion coach was Bill Belichick in 2004-05. The GOAT of repeat coaches is the late Chuck Noll, who won consecutive titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1975-76 and again in 1979-80.
And of course, there is Tampa Bay’s Tom Terrific. Brady is going after his 40 bazzilionth Super Bowl win — or at least that’s how it feels.
For two weeks, broadcast analysts have been all over the sports networks talking about the game and trying to figure out who’s going to win. They’ve all been watching tape, often in super slow motion, to figure out if the Chiefs or the Bucs are going to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
But, as always, we go beyond the numbers to provide some analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Oh yeah. While I’m not in Tampa, I will be in my den watching the game and talking about it on Twitter. If you want to get in the conversation, you can follow me on Twitter @howardherman.
With that being said, let’s take a look at who’s going to win the Big Game.
Coaching legends — Tampa Bay has had a few great coaches. Jon Gruden won a Super Bowl there right after Tony Dungy coached the Bucs. But there’s nobody like the team’s first coach. John McKay was a college football legend at USC. He coached O.J. Simpson. He also coached the Bucs to an 0-26 record to start his first two seasons. McKay was best known for his colorful and funny quotes. None were as good as when he was asked “What do you think of your team’s execution coach?” To which McKay replied, “I’m in favor of it.” Kansas City’s legend was Hank Stram, whose NFL Films quote “Just keep matriculating the ball down the field boys” has stood the test of time. And who didn’t like Stram’s Chiefs blazer? Advantage: Chiefs.
All in the Football Family, Cherry and White Division — Three of Bruce Arians Tampa Bay assistants played for Arians when he was the not-terribly-successful coach at my alma mater, Temple University. Todd Bowles, Keith Armstrong and Todd McNair all wore the Cherry and White under Arians. Two other Bucs assistants, Clyde Christensen and Nick Rapone, both coached under Arians at Temple. #TempleMade. Advantage: Bucs.
Six Degrees of Western Mass. — There is one former University of Massachusetts player who has a chance to get a Super Bowl ring. Tajae Sharpe is on the Chiefs practice squad. Then again, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo played and coached at Springfield College. Advantage: Push.
Best looking team — The Chiefs are wearing their historic red jerseys. The same ones that Len Dawson wore when they won their first Super Bowl and the same one that legend Bobby Bell wore. Tampa Bay, however, is going to wear its white tops at home with the pewter pants. If they won’t wear the old John McKay-era Creamsicle colors, this is probably their best look. It’ll be, if nothing else, an attractive looking game. Advantage: Push.
Vince McMahon would be proud — Hulkamania was born in Tampa. That’s where Terry Bollea, AKA Hulk Hogan was born. At the height of The Hulk’s powers in wrestling, there was also Macho Man Randy Savage, nee Randy Poffo. He was also born in Tampa. Advantage: Bucs.
Looking for a good dinner — I am certain there are a number of stellar restaurants in Tampa. You’re that close to the Gulf of Mexico, seafood should be plentiful and good. For barbeque lovers, there might not be any place like Kansas City. I’ve been there. I’ve had some. Trust me, there’s nothing better than KC barbeque. Advantage: Chiefs.
That’s all folks — Many of you, I am certain, have young children. If they are going to find the Super Bowl boring, you might have to relinquish to TV to watch “The Little Mermaid,” or a Bugs Bunny cartoon. If you do either, you need to give thanks to Walt Disney and Friz Freleng. Freleng worked at Warner Brothers and helped develop Bugs, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. Disney needs no introduction. Both were born in Kansas City. Advantage: Chiefs.
Sure, the Bucs have TB12, the greatest quarterback champion of this, or any other era. If Tampa Bay wins, it will be lucky number seven in Super Bowl victories for the former Montreal Expos draft pick. And that’s what makes picking against the Bruce Arians-coached Bucs so difficult.
But the numbers say Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, with two pushes. Therefore, Andy Reid will join Belichick, Noll, Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan, Don Shula and the man the championship trophy was named after, Vince Lombardi, as two-time winners and the Kansas City Chiefs will be crowned Super Bowl champions.