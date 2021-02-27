There are lots of folks who have had a hand in helping turn Williams College into a small college academic and athletic juggernaut. Harry Sheehy’s fingerprints are all over that success.
Sheehy, who left Williams in 2010 for a job as athletic director at Division I Dartmouth, is retiring from his position at the Ivy League school. The announcement came in the wake of a controversy at the school about the elimination of some sports and a potential lawsuit.
“So much has been accomplished by Dartmouth Athletics under Harry’s leadership,” Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said in a release that announced Sheehy’s retirement. “He has overseen important expansions and renovations of our facilities, launched the visionary DP2 program, and helped raise endowments to support a broad range of our teams.”
At Williams, it was Sheehy as men’s basketball coach who guided the first two NESCAC teams to NCAA Division III Final Fours. His teams earned third-place finishes both times.
He took over for the retiring Bob Peck as athletic director in 2000, and the next decade might have been a true golden era for Williams athletics.
There are too many sports, too many titles and too many great athletes to put in this space — primarily because I would run out of space. But if you look at the sports that draw the most fan interest, Sheehy certainly had a golden touch.
He hired Dave Paulsen to replace him as basketball coach. Paulsen, who played for Sheehy at Williams, took the Ephs to their third-ever Final Four, but won the 2003 NCAA Division III title and went to the championship game in 2004.
Four years later, Paulsen departed for Division I Bucknell, and Sheehy reached into the ranks of Division I assistants to hire Mike Maker off of Dana Altman’s staff at Creighton.
All Maker did was get to three Final Fours, two National Championship games, and a fourth trip to Salem, Va., when the national title game was not played there.
Sheehy had to replace a Hall of Fame football coach in Dick Farley, and did it by promoting Mike Whalen for 2004. Three seasons later, Whalen had guided the Ephs to a perfect 8-0 record.
Two of the most consistently excellent programs have been women’s soccer and softball. Sheehy hired the coaches who got them there.
Softball coach Kris Herman, who will be inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame this year, has taken Eph squads to the Final Eight four different times.
Michelyne Pinard took over the soccer program in 2002, and all Pinard did was win NCAA titles in 2015 and 2017.
Not every hire worked out as well, but you get into the Baseball Hall of Fame by hitting safely at best four times out of 10.
A great player at Williams, Sheehy graduated from the school in 1975. He spent 17 years as the Ephs’ head coach, going 324-104.
Under Sheehy’s guidance, Williams teams won numerous NCAA Division III championships, and Williams won 10 consecutive Directors Cups.
Things did not go quite as well in Sheehy’s decade at Dartmouth. His retirement came in the wake of the school cutting five sports to reduce the budget within the department and at the school.
The sports cut were men’s and women’s golf and swimming and men’s lightweight crew. The pushback to the decisions started almost immediately, culminating with what the Valley News in Lebanon, N.H., reported was a tumultuous Zoom call on Jan. 29 between Sheehy, athletic administrators and those student-athletes returning to the fold.
The meeting ended up, the newspaper story read, with calls for Sheehy’s resignation.
Those sports had been reinstated to comply with Title IX requirements and to head off a potential class-action lawsuit.
At Dartmouth, Sheehy’s teams won 27 Ivy League titles, three NCAA Division I crowns and had 18 individual NCAA champions in his 10 years.
Undoubtedly, Sheehy and wife Connie will ride off into a well-deserved retirement. But I have another idea.
Assuming that the Sheehys return to Williamstown, maybe Harry should get back into coaching — a high school team.
After all, former Williams coaching legend Mike Russo had a nice little second act as the boys soccer coach at Hoosac Valley, and just recently was helping out on the sidelines at Mount Greylock under boys coach Blair Dils.
I am not advocating any coaching change and don’t want to see them, but can you imagine Harry Sheehy patrolling the sidelines at a county high school.
He had often said to me that the part of coaching in college that was becoming more problematic was the recruiting part of the equation. In high school hoops, you basically get who you get and have to coach them.
And if there isn’t a head coaching job available, the first coach that asks him to assist could go a long way toward having a winning record and a real tournament team.