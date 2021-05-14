Twitter can be the devil's playground. There is way too much misogyny, too much insulting. That's just in sports, I'm not even thinking about what goes on in political and cultural Twitter feeds.
Every once in a while, I see something on Twitter that makes me sit back and take notice — and in a good way.
Case in point: Who would ever think a University of Massachusetts football helmet would show up on a baseball video posted to the site?
A couple of weeks ago, one of my UMass Twitter correspondents retweeted a video of the first home run of the Class AA season, which was hit by Heliot Ramos of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. You can still find the video if you are on Twitter, and search for Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi).
The response to the video that caught my attention read like this: "The Richmond Flying Squirrels' home run celebration involving an old-school #UMass football helmet was not on my bingo card this evening." Nor mine.
Here's video of Heliot Ramos showing off his opposite-field power in his second HR of the season. Enjoy the swing, watching him high-five Sean Hjelle, and what appears to be a UMass football helmet that someone put on him in the dugout to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/LukYdk3TWA— Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) May 6, 2021
"That's just something that I brought to the table this season," Richmond's hitting coach told me in an interview.
Of course, when the hitting coach is former University of Massachusetts baseball AND football standout Doug Clark, it all starts to make a lot more sense.
"I wanted it to be something special for the guys. They've gone through a lot. You see it in football. You see the necklace in Miami, you see a lot of belts on the sideline. Kids nowadays, they're doing the type of things they're able to do and expressing themselves, which is great," Clark said. "With no disrespect to the other team, and to try to entertain them and keep [Richmond] motivated."
In a nutshell, Ramos homered and circled the bases. After helmet-tapping with hitters on the field, Ramos went back in the dugout. There he got a hold of a football helmet and put it on. It was the same helmet Doug Clark wore when he caught passes playing for Mike Hodges at UMass, and the same helmet worn from 1993-2002. It has the script "UMass" on the sides of the helmet. That's the same script that John Calipari helped bring to the school and the same script that current football coach Walt Bell likes to see on helmets.
But I digress.
"I brought it to them on Opening Day and I kind of brought it in as a little bit of a surprise," Clark said. "Me being a proud UMass alum, a graduate, I let them know how special this helmet was to me, and every time we hit a homer we'll call it the 'Homer Helmet,' and as they come into the dugout, they get to don it. It's something that really just came to mind as I was getting closer to the season."
Clark played three sports at Springfield Central High School, but none was baseball. He was a football, basketball and tennis player in high school, and was recruited by Hodges to play football at UMass.
While playing football, Clark tried out and made the baseball team. He was a UMass teammate of Lee's Jeff Puleri and Williamstown's Ryan Cameron.
Clark's baseball bonafides are more than solid. He was a third-team All-American in 1997 and 1998, and his name is all over the UMass baseball record book. From there, Clark spent 17 years as a player in the minors, in two brief cups of coffee with San Francisco and Oakland and lots of time overseas and in Mexico. He's been coaching with the Giants organization since 2015.
"When I was home, I had my helmet. It's something they gave me at UMass to have on my mantle and keeping it in the living room. But I had been thinking about it for a while, to be honest with you," Clark said to me. "I kept it to myself, but [was thinking] when was the right time to do this? Do I want to bring it out in spring training? Once we kind of got our team and we were here, it was something I wanted."
Clark said that the Flying Squirrels — and that's a nickname — pitchers wanted to get to wear it after possibly going yard during batting practice. They might have wanted to, but the Homer Helmet is reserved for guys in the batting order. If a pitcher wants to wear it, just hit one out during a game.
The Homer Helmet did give the Squirrels a jolt of energy, and Clark said he noticed it immediately.
"Usually, they're right at the top of the stairs because they take their helmets off before they come in because they don't want anybody to hit their heads," Clark said. "When he puts it on, he has to go through the tunnel or the group of guys, and he's not afraid to get hit on the head anymore.
"It's a real rush for them. It's cool."
And it was cool to see.