The NCAA cannot seem to get out of its own way this month. It seems like a one step forward, two steps back scenario.
The organization’s decision to “bubble” it’s Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Indianapolis and San Antonio, respectively, has been pretty successful to date. Teams have stayed mostly healthy, and while no facility has had large crowds, the games have had a tourney feel to them. Dig down a little bit and it has been a colossal failure.
That is because the difference between the two bubbles couldn’t be more stark.
Many of you have read, or at least heard, of the issues surrounding weight rooms and workout facilities in the San Antonio bubble, and how inferior they were to what the men have in the Indy bubble.
The NCAA just wasn’t thinking. It’s something that august organization fails to do on a regular basis.
That the women’s teams did not have access to the same kind of equipment that their male counterparts had is an injustice. We can argue whether the NCAA was being sexist or not. We cannot argue that the NCAA dropped the ball in a big way. It’s truly unfair that the athletes on the women’s teams were not able to avail themselves of the same sort of facilities that their male counterparts had.
The NCAA delivered the same equipment inside the San Antonio bubble as had been sent to Indy, but the embarrassment has not gone away.
If you have been watching both NCAA Tournaments, the differences are even starker on your TV screen.
The men’s games, whether being contested inside of Lucas Oil Stadium, at Hinkle Fieldhouse or Assembly Hall on the Indiana University campus, the teams are all playing on those NCAA Basketball floors that say “March Madness” on them. The women’s games, whether inside the Alamodome or at one of the nearby Division I colleges, don’t.
The two floors inside the Alamodome say “Women’s Basketball,” instead of “March Madness.” First of all, that is insulting. The felony is compounded because the NCAA did not allow the women’s tournament to use “March Madness.” That, my friends, is madness.
The floors in the men’s tournament are all pretty tourney-generic, but you watch the games and it looks like the NCAA Tournament. Watch some of the women’s games, and it seems different.
The floors at St. Mary’s University, Texas-San Antonio, Texas and Texas State have not changed. If you watched a first-round game that was played in nearby Austin, it looked like the Longhorns were playing at home.
If the NCAA could put a tournament court on top of the court at Indiana or Purdue, it could sure do the same thing in Texas. Without them, it makes the women’s teams all look like second-class citizens. It’s a designation they collectively do not deserve.
Much like the men’s tournament, games in the women’s tournament have run the gamut from thrillers to lopsided wins. I challenge you to find a better ending of a game in 2021’s tournaments than when Texas A&M’s Jordan Nixon went coast-to-coast at the buzzer to beat Iowa State. It was downright Danny Ainge-ish. For those of you younger than a certain age, Google Ainge at Brigham Young.
Philosophically, I wish the NCAA had not gone to the copycat courts for the basketball tournaments. There’s something about the floors in certain places that gives games there a certain cool factor.
Take when the Villanova men won the East Regional at TD Garden. The game should have been played on the Garden’s regular court, parquet, leprechaun and all. The NCAA court should not have been used.
Since the men’s tournament is using basketball facilities in and around Indianapolis, early-round games at Purdue should have been played on Purdue’s floor and not the NCAA’s.
The NCAA elected to go to its own court design for every men’s tournament game. To not do the same for the women’s tournament shows how little the NCAA thinks about the women’s tournament.
It is the 21st Century. It is time to change for the better.