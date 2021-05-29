Drive around Pittsfield, or anyplace in Berkshire County and the region, and you are bound to see some billboards that catch your attention. The good ones might even make you purchase a product.
Imagine my surprise, however, when I drove northbound on Route 7 and 20 from Lenox, and saw the legendary horse Zippy Chippy on a billboard celebrating the horse's 31st birthday. Zippy Chippy was born in 1991.
That's right, Zippy Chippy. That's the infamous horse that went winless in 100 races and by doing so became a sports legend.
The billboard was located near the Pittsfield-Lenox line, and next to where Pittsfield Rye Bakery is located. In fact, Pittsfield Rye Bakery is named on the bottom of the board.
"That was actually done for us," said Rick Robbins, owner of Pittsfield Rye Bakery.
I know Robbins is a huge baseball fan. He's been a regular at Pittsfield Suns games at Wahconah Park, and his wife Renee is one of the late baseball legend Buddy Pellerin's daughters. Robbins said he does know horse racing, but is like the many of us who know the sport but aren't experts.
"We have a customer who comes into our store [Rosanne Frieri], and she has something to do with the Old Friends home," Robbins told me, referring to Old Friends at Cabin Creek Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in upstate New York near the Saratoga Race Course.
"She had a couple of billboards throughout the city for the Old Friends. Literally, out of the kindness of her heart, she put our name up there," Robbins told me.
Zippy Chippy lost his 100th race on Sept. 10, 2004, at the Three-County Fair in Northampton. Zippy Chippy went off at 7-2 odds and finished last. The horse retired three months later, with career winnings of nearly $31,000.
That's the same horse that former baseball player Jose Herrera beat in a match race in Rochester, N.Y., and it's the same horse that once beat a trotter in a match race after Paddy Laddy's was spotted 20 lengths.
Now, what is surprising is that Zippy Chippy's lineage might have pointed us in another direction. He is the great-great grandson of Bold Ruler, the 1957 Horse of the Year and the winner of the '57 Preakness Stakes. Bold Ruler was the father of Secretariat, the greatest horse of the last 50 years. Other horses in Zippy Chippy's lineage include the legendary Man O'War and Northern Dancer, the first Canadian horse to win the Kentucky Derby.
"Hopefully, we're not associated as somebody who's never won," Robbins said with a laugh. "Zippy Chippy had the heart of a champion — just not the statistics."
When you drive by the billboard, remember Zippy Chippy and smile.
———
So, I got tagged on Twitter at the beginning of this week from Inside Qatar, a sports Twitter feed from that Gulf nation. For the life of me, when I first saw the tweet, I had no idea why a story about Tala Aladin Abujbara, the first woman rower from the Gulf region to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics wound up on my feed.
But a cup of coffee later, it hit me — and should hit some of you too.
Tala Aladin Abujbara will row singles for Qatar in Tokyo this summer. She got her start rowing on Onota Lake here in Pittsfield as a member of the Williams College women's crew team.
"No, I never rowed before college. Like [co-captain Sarah Peters], I joined halfway through my freshman year here at Williams," Abujbara told me in an interview for a story I wrote on Williams' effort to make history.
The Ephs had won eight, count 'em, eight consecutive NCAA Division III rowing championships and in 2014, were trying for an unprecedented ninth straight title.
"In Qatar, there isn't much of a rowing scene," Abujbara said, when we sat by the Williams boat house on the shores of Onota. "I didn't know what it was. I came, I had some friends in it and said I'd give it a shot."
Give it a shot? How about collecting a lot of hardware. Abujbara was a member of NCAA D-III championship teams in 2011, 2012 and 2013. In her senior year, the Ephs ended up finishing second to Trinity in the NCAA championship, held in Indianapolis. Abujbara's Varsity 1 boat finished second to Trinity. The Bantams were able to claim the overall title by finishing second in the Varsity 2 grand final while Williams was fourth.
She graduated in 2014 with a BA in Biology with a concentration in Neuroscience. She is currently an associate consultant for Bain and Company, and is located in her hometown of Doha, Qatar.
In an interview done for Qatar Sport, the former Eph is looking forward to competing.
"It's been almost two years since I've raced," Abujbara said. "I think any athlete would be excited to get back and be competing again."
And to do it in the Summer Olympics makes it that much better.
"I was very happy for the opportunity to go to Tokyo," she said. "With the past year, with COVID, we weren't sure we'd have this opportunity. I'm very grateful."