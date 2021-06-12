Random sports thoughts today, while the coffee perks and the bagels toast — toasting medium because I don’t like them burned.
The Stanley Cup window may not be slammed shut for the Boston Bruins, but it is closing more rapidly than I imagined it would.
Losing to the New York Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is not, in itself, damning. It is, after all, the same Islanders team that took out Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh in the previous round. New York’s bona fides are legit.
But 2011 is getting farther and farther away in the rearview mirror. The fact that it’s a decade since the last black-and-gold duck boat parade in downtown Boston attests to a fact that fans might not want to hear — it might not happen again with the current core.
“Every year, if you don’t achieve your goal and the further you go in your career, you get to realize that it’s a year away from retiring,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said in a video conference with reporters.
Bergeron was not saying that he is a year away from retiring, but rather that not winning a cup this year brings himself and his teammates one year closer to hanging up the sticks and skates.
“It’s obviously, it’s tough. From one year to the next, it’s a missed opportunity and you want to keep going at it,” he said, “and it’s hard. As you get older, you don’t get that many chances to achieve your goal and to have a team that can actually compete for a Stanley Cup.”
Two thirds of Boston’s top line, Bergeron and Brad Marchand, are over 30 and far closer to the end than the beginning. They are two of the best forwards in the NHL, and the clock is obviously ticking on their careers. Neither shows signs of slowing down, but neither of them are going to play into their 40s as Zdeno Chara or even former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has.
To make matters worse, Boston goalie Tuukka Rask is going to be out until perhaps early 2022. Let him explain.
“I have a torn labrum in my hip. I’m going to do surgery, but I don’t know what the exact date is,” he said in a video conference with reporters. “Probably within a month. I’ll start the recovery process and then we’ll see what the future holds. Hopefully, the recovery goes well and I’ll be ready to play at some point next year.”
Rask said he tore the labrum during the regular season, and played with it throughout the stretch drive and into the playoffs. He explained that was why, during the regular season, he took some extended rest periods so head trainer Don DelNegro and his staff could manage Rask’s workload. That was something they couldn’t do in the playoffs, with games every other night and each playoff game infinitely more important than a regular-season game in January.
What team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney have in mind to try and extend keeping that Cup window open is unknown at this point. They have to first worry about putting together a list of players to protect for the NHL expansion draft on July 21. The team can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie.
The big names like Bergeron, Marchand, Pastrnak, McAvoy and Carlo are automatics on the list. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman, who appears to be a candidate to eventually take over as the No. 1 goalie, does not have to be protected.
Rask, however, would have to be protected. The goalie, who just completed his 13th season in the Hub of Hockey, said he didn’t want to go anywhere.
“Like I said before, I’m not going to play for anybody else but the Bruins,” he said when asked about potentially becoming a free agent. “This is our home. We have three kids. The kids enjoy it here. They have friends in school. We have friends.
“At this point in my life, I don’t see any reason to go anywhere else.”
It should be an interesting summer.
———
You might have missed this item, but the college football playoffs are on the verge of expanding from four teams to 12.
The College Football Playoff management committee is considering the proposal put forward by a four-member study committee of expanding the playoffs to a dozen teams. The working group consisted of Power-5 commissioners Greg Sankey (SEC), Bob Bowlsby (Big 12), one from the Group of Five schools in Craig Thompson (Mountain West), and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, representing independents.
“The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success,” the members of the four-person working group said in a statement. “But it’s important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football.”
The proposal calls for the six highest rated conference champions and the next best six teams that will receive at-large bids.
Sounds good, doesn’t it? The way this looks, it would basically be adding eight teams to get one non-Power 5 team into the tournament.
The biggest complaint since the playoff started is that Group of Five schools get no consideration. Remember the 2017 UCF team that went undefeated and didn’t get a sniff at the playoff? Well, with this system, that UCF team would be in. The Knights would be the only team in.
Five of the top six conference champions would likely come from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12. The next six teams would, more than likely, also be P-5 teams.
The Sporting News, using where last year’s teams all ended up, put 12 teams into a tournament. That field included American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati and Sun Belt champion Coastal Carolina. Coastal was there because Pac-12 champion Oregon was ranked 25th.
There were no G-5 at-large teams, but there were three from the SEC.
So, it’s going to take a little bit to convince me that this is a good thing. It just looks like more of a cash grab by the Power 5 schools.