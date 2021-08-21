By the time you read this, the Pittsfield Suns will have wrapped up their 2021 Futures League season.
The Suns captivated local baseball fans in playing for a Futures League championship against Vermont, a series which ended Friday night along the shores of Lake Champlain.
They were “Gritty Pitty,” as several players said over the course of the last few weeks. It’s a team that could have been sponsored by the Angelina’s Sub Shop chain because they were grinders. Twenty-seven outs meant play for 27 outs. Even in the Game 2 loss, the Suns used every last at-bat to try and get back into what turned out to be a 12-5 loss.
A record number of wins, playing for a first championship, and having numerous Berkshire County players as clutch performers down the stretch has made this a summer to remember.
As the coaching staff and players scatter, heading home and back to their colleges, it brings down the curtain on another baseball summer at Wahconah Park. Which leads to one important question.
How does the park get spruced up? How does the city make Wahconah Park match the team that is on the field?
While still solidly playable, the ballpark on Wahconah Street did look more than a little bit weary all summer. Those short fences along the foul lines could have used a painting, at minimum.
Some of it, of course, was due to the fact that when the Suns vacated Pittsfield after the 2019 season, Wahconah Park sat unused for all of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Goldklang Group to put 2020 operations on hold. With that happening, the grass didn’t get cut, there was no fresh paint job anywhere, or more substantive adjustments to the park.
Looking ahead to 2022, it is long past time for the city of Pittsfield to invest some capital into Wahconah Park and help restore it.
The first thing to do is to paint the entire park, from the outfield and foul-line fences, to the dugouts, to the grandstand. The Suns logo on the inside and outside walls of the home dugout were painted back in the early days of the team, and could most certainly be repainted or done anew.
Before repainting the grandstand, the grandstand wood that is facing the field should not only be replaced, but it should be padded to make it safer for the players. The large outfield wall from left-center to right-center field should also be padded and painted. It’s an immovable object for a player to possibly run into.
The grandstand needs freshening up too, including the general admission seating. Instead of painting, if there was consideration to replace the wood seats with those more modern plastic seats with backs, that would certainly be an option.
Both the home and visitor locker rooms need to be gutted and renovated. The home locker room was built for the Pittsfield Cubs. While it has been spruced up over the years, the lockers haven’t changed in three decades. The visitor’s locker room is more just a place to drop one’s bag than it is to really gather in. That’s not fair to a team getting off a bus after a three-hour ride.
The pitcher’s mound could use rebuilding, and the infield could be softened up some as well.
The players, for the most part, love their Wahconah Park and Pittsfield experiences. My experience with talking to players over the years, even going back to the Mets and Astros eras, is that they remember their summer or summers on Wahconah Street with great fondness.
The Suns, and by extension the Goldklang Group, have done a lot to make Wahconah Park a happening place in the summer.
And as we wait for an extension to the license agreement to be announced, an agreement that will keep the Suns operating, the city should step forward and dress up the ballpark. Those discussions should begin Monday, so any and all renovations can be completed when the team returns to Wahconah Park next May.
It’s the right thing to do.