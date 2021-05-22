It isn’t often I get to write that I knew a Hall of Famer before he became one. It is less often that I get to write that that same Hall of Famer has been a friend for some four decades.
So imagine my happiness when officials at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Sunday that Mel Greenberg — the guru of women’s college basketball — received the Curt Gowdy Print Media Award that is handed out along with the announcement of the Class of 2021.
Mel and I share Temple University as our alma maters, and I got to know him while covering college basketball in Philadelphia. He did not get this honor by covering games at The Palestra. He got the award because, as a press release stated he is “the unofficial historian of women’s basketball at the collegiate and professional levels.”
Mel is a guy who was covering women’s basketball when it wasn’t necessarily cool. He also created the first women’s basketball Top 20 rankings, while working at the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he started working in 1969. The poll made its debut for the 1976 season. Two years later, still with Greenberg running the show, the Associated Press came along and attached its name to the poll.
To know Mel is a treat. To follow his exploits is even more entertaining. He’s on Twitter, and quite often will lead his readers on a Google Maps trip.
Greenberg does not drive, so Uber had to have been invented just for him. His stories of taking trains and car services from say Philly to Storrs, Conn., are legendary. So are his late-night or early-morning dinners at Philadelphia diners or Chinese restaurants.
Mel Greenberg covered women’s basketball in the pre-NCAA era. That was when the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) ran women’s basketball. Those legendary 1970-era championship teams from tiny Immaculata College in suburban Philadelphia predated the dynasties grown by Geno Auriemma at UConn and the late Pat Summitt at Tennessee. The Mighty Macs were the team atop the poll in those days.
Sure, I knew Jackie MacMullan before her Gowdy Award in 2010. She was on the UMass football beat for the Globe when I was Tim Ashwell’s color guy on the radio network. I am also friends with 2013 Gowdy winner John Feinstein, but that came after his award.
That’s why seeing Mel Greenberg’s name on this list made me smile.
———
The Gowdy Electronic Media Award this time around went to one of the best basketball broadcasters going, and one we in The Berkshires are very familiar with, Mike Gorman.
Gorman has been the TV voice of the Celtics since 1981. But, many of you might not remember Gorman as one of the best college hoop announcers ever on TV.
Gorman worked for ESPN in the 1980s, and was the voice of the Big East part of the network’s Big Monday. If it was an important Big East game, it was on Big Monday. If it was on Big Monday, Mike Gorman was there with Bill Raftery. Gorman and Raftery were as much of a constant duo as Raftery was with Sean McDonough after Gorman went solo to the Celtics in 1990.
The Celtics’ TV voice is as good as it gets —smooth, excitable, accurate on his call.
He and I have had a conversation in the past about the difference between being a rooter on a broadcast or a homer. Gorman to me is a rooter. You can tell he wants the Celtics to win and is excited when it happens. However, he was never afraid to point out something that went wrong. That’s in contrast to current partner Brian Scalabrine.
The Legend, Tommy Heinsohn, crossed over the line from rooter to homer. He, however, did have more than enough gravitas and still explained what happened on the court with the eye of a coach.
Mike Gorman had a chance to take another step forward and become a national broadcaster with either CBS or NBC. America’s loss was our gain.
———
Any discussion of Hall of Famers in the media needs to include the retiring Marv Albert.
As Vin Scully was to baseball, Marv Albert was the voice of basketball for some five decades. If it was a big NBA game on NBC or later on TNT, usually Marv was there.
He was THE broadcaster for my generation of play-by-play folks. When I was starting in the business and was doing college basketball or high school games, the only voice that was ever in my head was Marv Albert’s. I can guarantee that without Marv Albert, a whole generation of younger broadcasters might have gone to law school.
One of Albert’s lesser known, but still off-the-charts, skills was being funny with sports highlights.
For a couple of decades, he anchored sports on the NBC station in New York City, and also did monthly highlight montages on David Letterman’s late night shows. The highlights, not all of them of top moments, at worst brought smiles to our faces and at best made us laugh loudly.
Marv announced his retirement this past week. TNT announced that he would be joined by Mike Fratello for a broadcast to put an exclamation point on his career. Marv Albert and the Czar of the Telestrator were together again, as they were on network broadcasts for years.
Hoist a pint for Marv Albert’s legendary broadcast career.