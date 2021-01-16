Nothing is truly ever surprising any more. But when I got word this week that Steve Messina was stepping down after 28 years as the baseball coach at Mount Greylock, I have to admit, I was a little bit surprised.
Twenty-eight years is a long time to coach. Not everyone is going to be Jim Boeheim or Coach K, to mix sports. At the high school level, it can be an eternity.
Unlike those college basketball coaches, coaching a high school sport is not their job. It’s at best a second job, and the men and women who coach our high schoolers deserve our thanks every day for coaching our children. It isn’t an easy assignment, and sometimes, is not the most pleasant assignment.
For those 28 years, Messina made it look easy. Balancing the feelings of players and parents, along with the desire to win games is quite the challenge. I am certain, as the parent of two former high school athletes, that what he accomplished was as challenging as his day-to-day job as vice principal at Wahconah.
That’s why he deserves a tip of the baseball cap, and a day honoring him when we start playing baseball again this spring.
I got to see the Mounties win two Western Massachusetts baseball titles, in 2009 and 2015. In 2015, the Mounties made it to the state championship game. It was the 2009 state semifinal game that sticks in my memory. The Mounties lost a 3-2 decision to Central Mass. Division III champion Auburn.
“I remember, of course the [Tyler] Beede kid sticks out in my memory and I remember it was kind of a fiasco with the rain and the delays,” Messina said. “We had traffic jams getting down to Szot Park, and there were a lot of things we kind of had to contend with.”
Tyler Beede later became a first-round pick of the San Francisco Giants and is now a big leaguer.
In that Division II game back in 2009, Beede took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Rockets led 3-0 when rain forced the game to be stopped. The teams returned to Szot the next day, with the Mounties battling heavy Mass. Turnpike traffic and getting to Chicopee a little late. The Mounties came back to within a run, but lost 3-2.
The Mounties got a measure of revenge, beating Auburn 8-2 in the 2015 semifinal.
What I remember most, and what Messina remembers as well was that suspending the game meant we all had to return to Chicopee to play two innings.
Historically, I like to get to stadiums or arenas early, so I left the house hoping to get to Chicopee about an hour before the game. Best laid plans, and all that.
When I crossed the bridge on the Mass. Pike near Westfield, traffic stopped. No accident, no construction, nothing. I watched the time tick away and thought I was going to miss two innings because I was stuck in traffic.
But as Messina alluded to in his quote, Greylock was stuck and was actually stuck behind me. So I got there just ahead of them, and we played the game.
“Hats off to those guys for sitting in traffic, for being down and they have three innings to go and doing what they did,” Auburn coach Eric Swedberg said to me at the time.
Steve Messina came out of a baseball culture in Pittsfield. It took root in Williamstown. Nobody should have been surprised by what the Mounties did.
———
I am sure that many of you don’t know what date it is. Certainly, there are days and weeks when I can’t tell my Tuesdays from my Thursdays.
That’s why when it just hit me that this weekend is the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend, it made me a little sad. This was the weekend of the Hoophall Classic.
There are very few better weekends during the winter if you are a sports fan, and particularly if you are a basketball fan.
Thursday and Friday would have been the nights where the Taconics, the Hoosac Valleys, the Drurys and the like would take to the Blake Arena court and play some of their Western Massachusetts rivals. It was Saturday, Sunday and Monday when the fun really started.
That’s when the national power high schools and prep schools would start playing. Those teams have the players who end up going to SEC, ACC and Big 10 schools to play college hoop. Oh, and I can’t exclude the Big East or the mid-majors. That’s because there are kids who might slide through the cracks without being seen by coaches at the Hoophall.
And the coaches? You can catch them in the “bullpen” behind one basket. In a given year, you’ll see John Calipari, Roy Williams, Coach K, Tom Izzo and the like.
Wear your mask. Stay socially distant. Get the vaccine. Then we can have the Hoophall Classic next winter.