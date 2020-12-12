A college football season that we have never seen before, is over in Massachusetts. The University of Massachusetts and Boston College are two of the biggest winners this fall.
Sure UMass went 0-4, scored one offensive touchdown and was shut out twice. That was soul crushing to many on my Twitter feed, and undoubtedly very disappointing to head coach Walt Bell and his assistants. That’s what does, after all, go into the record books.
What doesn’t go into the record book is how Bell’s staff and players battled through the COVID-19 pandemic, through multiple tests every week, quarantining after road games, and not having ANY positive tests since early in the summer.
“You are proud of everything the kids had to go through and how resilient they were just to play a snap,” UMass football coach Walt Bell said to me during a Friday Zoom call.
“If it’s not for them fighting as hard as they did, we probably don’t have a season. If it’s not for them doing everything they were supposed to do from a protocol standpoint, we’d probably have a bunch of positive tests and miss games,” Bell said. “Instead of playing four games, we may have played two or one. Our guys did a great job.
“I know they’re very ready to get back and do the things that are required of growing college football programs.”
I started thinking about how UMass and Boston College made it through the COVID-19 landscape without having to shut their programs down. In conversations with coaches in other programs, I gathered that successfully navigating the pandemic comes — in part — from a good team culture.
Bell didn’t shut down that idea, but did say that what kind of culture you have may not matter.
“I think the coaches that haven’t had a lot of positive tests talk about their culture. I know Clemson’s got a pretty good football culture and they had a ton of [positive tests]. I know Ohio State has a pretty good football culture and they had a ton of them,” Bell said. “I think a lot of it, to be really honest with you and I’m sure somebody will take it the wrong way, but a lot of it is luck. I know how much money Clemson and Ohio State dedicate to football and how much they’re willing to spend to play the game of football. I’m sure they’re dumping unbelievable amounts of money into keeping their kids safe. There’s some luck involved. Not only did our kids do a great job, and I’m not trying to minimize the great job they did, but we were really fortunate too.”
Boston College made it through its season with an OK 6-5 record in Jeff Hafley’s first season. But BC athletic director Dr. Pat Kraft announced on Thursday that while BC has played enough and won enough to play in a bowl game, the Eagles won’t be going anywhere. Late Friday, BC’s ACC rival Pittsburgh also announced it would not be playing in a bowl.
“I just felt like the mental strain and the physical strain was wearing on them,” Hafley said. “Mental health is something that is very important to me. I think how we got to this point, and we talked a lot about this, and it’s just the truth. Since June 28, our guys have gone above and beyond what most of us could do, and I include myself in that. For them to stay healthy and stay away from COVID, and go through 9,000 tests and have one positive throughout the season, it took more out of them than anybody has any idea. It was hard for us as coaches, but let’s just talk about the players. They’re worn out.”
Obviously, both Jeff Hafley and Walt Bell came to realize this fall that the football part of this college football equation was the easy part. Diagraming plays and scouting opponents is easy compared to battling a pandemic.
That both schools got through the fall intact, no matter what happened on the football field, is a tribute to both coaches, their administrations and most importantly, the players.
They all deserve a little break.