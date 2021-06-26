We made it.
As I write this, there are still games to be played and high school championships to be won, but since the majority of high schools in Berkshire County have put away their gear for the spring season, it is fair to say that we made it.
“We understood it was a trying time and we all know winning percentage was not the best way to seed a tournament, but that’s what we were doing,” Jim O’Leary of St. John’s Prep, the chairman of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Tournament Management Committee said during a mid-week meeting. “We are in the tournament. There are exciting games, there are games going on, people are participating.”
That pretty much summed up the spring season.
Think back to last August when the MIAA’s Board of Directors voted to approve a four-season plan, including that “Fall 2” season for school districts, leagues and sports that did not make a go of it during the regular fall season.
Here in Berkshire County, the schools that participated in regular fall-season sports golf and cross-country, got through that season without a hitch. Several other schools, choosing not to participate in autumn, elected to play fall sports during the Fall 2 season.
Before Fall 2, the winter season had to be played, and it was played virtually without a hitch.
Sure, it was different. There was no ice hockey. There was basketball, and while several rules were changed because of COVID-19 safeguards, ultimately the game looked pretty close to what we were used to seeing.
Then came the Fall 2 season, with it’s truncated football, soccer and volleyball schedules. Again, the schools, the coaches and most importantly, the athletes got through that season pretty well.
I was covering a football game toward the end of the season and remarked to an official that in four weeks of Fall 2, we had seen practically every kind of weather that we see during a football season. We went from wearing shorts — for reporters, not for the Wahconah and Pittsfield staffs, who wear them all the time — to chilly and damp, and to downright windy and cold.
Frankly, it is hard to imagine that it was just March 8 when the MIAA’s TMC approved plans for spring postseason tournaments. The MIAA then moved in warp speed to approve a plan to have state championships. That vote came nine days after the TMC approved sectional tournament play.
So, here we are.
As I write this Friday morning, the Taconic baseball team has its eyes set on a fourth consecutive Western Massachusetts baseball championship. Taconic won the Western Mass. Division I title in 2017, and won the Division III crowns in 2018 and 2019. Coach Kevin Stannard’s team is, by virtue of not having a 2020 season, still the reigning MIAA state Division III champion. So if Taconic can get through the gauntlet, it will have a chance to win a third state title in the last four seasons.
Pittsfield and Mount Greylock were on the docket to play for Western Mass. softball titles Friday, while the Greylock girls and the Wahconah boys were after Central/Western Mass. lacrosse crowns.
To the MIAA board, all of its relevant committees, school administrations, coaches and players, thank you. Your hard work got us to this point. The efforts of all to complete four seasons will be inscribed in the book of good deeds.
To the parents and guardians of those athletes, a special thank you. Some of you weren’t able to watch games during some of the 2020-21 seasons, and as a parent of two former high school athletes, I know that can’t be easy.
You had to roll with the punches all year, change your schedules on a dime, just so the student-athletes could get to and play their games.
Hat tips to one and all.
Have a good summer and be ready to roll in the fall.