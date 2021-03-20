There will be state high school playoffs in the spring sports season. It will be summer, but it is the spring sports season.
When the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted to include a statewide component in spring postseason play, it undoubtedly brought smiles to the faces of coaches and athletes from Dalton to Duxbury, and from Williamstown to Weymouth.
Put me in the supporting this column, but not with a full throat.
I had felt that stopping at a sectional, read Western Massachusetts, tournament would have been a good ending for 2021. I feel that way because when the new state tournament formats come into effect in the 2021-22 school year, those Western Mass. championship games that we’ve all come to expect and appreciate, will be gone.
I also agreed with several athletic directors that any state tournament should not take away from regular-season games. Nobody wants to take things away from the many to support the few. Fortunately, the Board of Directors did not adjust the cutoff date, which won’t lessen the number of regular-season spring contests. The state championship games look to be on the calendar for July 3.
July sounds late, but the third is still in the same calendar week as June 30, which is Wednesday. So, it’s not as late as hearing July sounds.
Since the topic is spring sports, championship Saturday at UMass was always something to look forward to. There were championship baseball games being played on Earl Lorden Field. At the same time, Elaine Sortino Field was hosting championship softball games. While you needed separate admissions for both sites, you could park by the softball field and easily walk down Mullins Way to the baseball field.
Similar to when basketball players talk about going to the Cage for semifinals and finals, high school baseball and softball players knew that UMass held the pot of gold at the end of their respective Western Mass. rainbows.
To have one more round of Western Mass. playoffs, and to have the season end in Amherst would have been a nice way to send the sectional off to the history books.
State semifinals and finals are now on the docket, and while the vote was not overwhelmingly in support, it also wasn’t particularly close.
So, now that they exist, they need to be extra special.
State championship games are, of course, special by nature. Only two teams get to play in a state final game. This is an opportunity for the MIAA and some sports partners across the state to turn the state championships into a celebration of sport.
We have all experienced countless ups and downs since the pandemic began last winter. Lockdowns, school closings, limited social gatherings, travel at a minimum has been part of most of our daily routines.
So for the spring sports of baseball, lacrosse and softball, let’s have state finals at the epicenters of their sports.
Hey Red Sox, how about offering up Fenway Park for state championship games on July 3?
The Sox aren’t home, as they will have just started a six-game road swing to the West Coast. For student-athletes, what could be more thrilling than playing the state finals on the grass at the lyric little ballpark on Jersey Street? I am certain that Taconic baseball coach Kevin Stannard and his players, should they get that far, would have no problem hopping on a school bus or two for the three-hour drive from Valentine Road to Kenmore Square.
It was brought up during the MIAA’s Basketball Committee meeting that Polar Park in Worcester could be a baseball site. It could, but this year, the Worcester Red Sox are playing at home that weekend.
Sure, Fenway wouldn’t necessarily be a feasible idea every year. For this season, and considering everything that has gone on in Massachusetts and the rest of our nation, it would be a way to celebrate coming out of the pandemic tunnel.
The epicenter of college lacrosse in Massachusetts is Garber Field on the UMass campus in Amherst. The lacrosse state finals should be there. Softball can be at Sortino Field or at the new softball facility at Boston College. If you’ve seen photos, it looks spectacular. Our student-athletes deserve nothing but the best place possible to play state championship games.
Make these games special. Make it happen now.