There are a few days on the sports calendar that may not be national holidays, but should be: Super Bowl Sunday, the final round of The Masters, to name a couple.
Selection Sunday is a third.
At 6 p.m. on Sunday, the NCAA will unveil its 68-team bracket for the men’s basketball tournament. The women’s bracket is out on Monday.
America missed filling out brackets in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports just as basketball conference tournaments were getting going. Barring any cataclysmic issues, that won’t happen in 2021.
So, while it is easy to root for Baylor or Gonzaga or Villanova, finding some non-blue blood teams is the real fun of the NCAA Tournament.
Of course, assuming UMass Lowell beats Hartford on Saturday in the America East championship game, everyone from Bennington to Torrington will be rooting for Dalton’s Pat Duquette, Pittsfield’s Bryce Daley and the rest of the River Hawks.
It has taken Duquette eight years to get his team to this point, and he said that he hopes this won’t be a one-off visit to the big stage.
“I think the program is at the point where we’ve got some depth, we’ve got some good young players, a lot of players coming back,” Duquette said. “We’re going to be in the hunt each year, at least put ourselves in position where we can make this type of run.”
Need another real underdog? Many of you might remember when Southern Vermont had gone from a sleepy little college in Bennington to one of the better Division III teams in New England, and even beat a Williams team that went on to play in the Final Four that same school year. Well, SVC’s former coach Dan Engelstad is at his alma mater Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland, and his Mountaineers beat top-seeded Bryant to win the Northeast Conference title.
“[Wednesday] I couldn’t because I hadn’t slept,” Englestad said to me, when I asked if he could wrap his arms around being a champion. “Everything was just moving so fast. On the bus ride home [from Rhode Island], I had I think the number was 530 texts when we got done with the game.
“We accomplished something pretty special in a crazy time in a pandemic.”
Engelstad got on everybody’s radar on Nov. 16, 2013, when he coached his first game at Southern Vermont. It so happened to be against Mike Maker’s Williams College men.
The Ephs were the preseason No. 3 team in the nation and were loaded with upperclassmen like Mike Mayer, Dan Wohl, Mike Greenman and Hayden Rooke-Ley, and some freshman named Duncan Robinson.
Southern Vermont had a team that didn’t have the same pedigree. It did have former St. Joseph High School multi-sport athlete Brandon Casella coming off the bench as a freshman.
The game had to be played at MCLA, because Williams was hosting the NCAA Division III women’s volleyball tournament.
Williams had beaten Southern Vermont 13 straight times, but not on that night as DeShawn Hamlet’s two free throws with 3 seconds left gave Engelstad’s team an 88-87 win over the third best team in the nation. SVC ended up 16-10 that year.
“I had never been a head coach, so I didn’t even know what to expect,” Engelstad said when we spoke on Thursday morning. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was trying to give our guys confidence. I knew Williams was good. I didn’t realize how big and good they were until we got on the court with them. I remember Duncan driving baseline, and Duncan was [guarded] by our 6-foot-8 New Zealander. I looked at the bench and said he’s not supposed to be in this game.
“When we won it, it was kind of that same feeling, did this really just happen?”
Engelstad went 104-34, with two NCAA Division III Tournament trips at Southern Vermont. He returned to his alma mater to replace Jamion Christian, now the coach at George Washington, when Christian went to Siena.
With a ticket punched to Indianapolis, expect Mount St. Mary’s to either play a top-seed or a No. 2 seed in the first round, or be assigned to the First Four.
“We had a couple of tough losses, we had some ups and downs, so our strength of schedule was okay and nothing great,” he said. “We’re just excited to play. If you watched us play the other night, we’re a big team. We’re athletic. We’re excited to play anybody.
“If we go to the First Four, that could be great for our program to be in the spotlight and get a chance to play. I’ve done that before as an assistant here in my first year, we had to play Coppin State in a play-in game, which was an amazing experience itself.”
Mount St. Mary’s then played North Carolina and got thumped 113-74. The Mountaineers also played in the First Four in 2017, beating New Orleans before losing to Villanova.
“The great thing is that everything is in Indianapolis this year, so it still will feel like the tournament experience no matter what,” Engelstad. “If you get a chance to play in that First Four, you get national exposure and you get a chance to win a game in the tournament.”
There are your underdogs. Break out your bracket, and I’ll see you Sunday night.