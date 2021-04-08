PITTSFIELD — Matt Miller’s goal off a set play with 15 minutes left in the first half was the game’s only goal, as Pittsfield beat Mount Greylock 1-0 Thursday night at Berkshire Community College, handing the Mounties (3-1-1) their first loss of the season.
Luke Peplowski started the play for PHS (3-0-0), chipping past the Mount Greylock wall toward Miller, who ran on the ball and put a low shot through goalkeeper Oscar Low’s legs.
The indirect free kick was set up when Greylock defender Josh Polumbo was whistled for a headball. Under the Covid-19 rules adjustments for soccer, players are not allowed to use their heads to play the ball. That’s why the indirect free kick was awarded.
Pittsfield goalkeeper Will Kinne made two saves, recording his second shutout in three games. The Mounties turned up the pressure in the second half, but the Generals’ back line didn’t allow Kinne to be that busy.
Low had six saves for Greylock. He has given up two goals in four games.
Lee 3, Pittsfield 0
LEE — Lizzy Brown recorded 15 kills and Katelyn Clark had eight aces, as Lee swept Pittsfield in volleyball Thursday night.
The set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-23.
Brown had 10 digs and three aces to go with her 15 kills. Rachel Wendling had 18 digs for the Wildcats, while Clark had six digs to go with her aces.
For Pittsfield, Alexi Sondrini had four kills and Leighanna Williams had two. Maggie Burke chipped in with six assists.
Mount Greylock 40, Wahconah 34
DALTON — In the opener for both teams, Mount Greylock’s Aaron Barnes had a game-high 18 points as the visiting Mounties knocked off Wahconah.
Dekiva Sharma had 12 points for Greylock, whole Tim Beliveau had 10.
Greylock led after one quarter and at halftime, but Wahconah came back to tie the game at 24 after three quarters. The Mounties outscored the Warriors 16-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.
Sam Iovieno led Wahconah with 14 points. Brock Prett had eight points, while Cal Prett and Jess Jones had six points each.