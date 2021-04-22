PITTSFIELD — There were no winners or losers when the final whistle blew at Kirvin Park on Thursday afternoon.
Pittsfield's Luke Peplowski found the right corner of the goal on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining to force a 1-1 tie between the Spartans and Generals.
Peplowski's shot was the difference between a draw and a two-game losing streak for the Generals, who started the season with four straight wins.
"I think the goalie looks at shoulders and hips so I tried to fake one way and put it on the other side," Peplowski said. "I thought I was going to miss, but I got lucky and it curled in."
While the goal prevented a Generals (4-1-1) loss, it also prevented the undefeated Spartans (5-0-2) from returning to Great Barrington with their sixth win of the year.
Both teams put pressure on opposing goalies early, but it took roughly 20 minutes of the first half for either team to find the back of the net. Monument Mountain junior Quinn Redpath delivered a pass to senior Nicky Huertas and he did the rest.
"I've been working a lot this season to try and get into the right place," Huertas said. "The ball ended up right on my chest, fell to my left foot and I just took the opportunity given to me."
Pittsfield keeper Will Kinne had a busy day in the net, but the first-half goal was the only ball to get by him, saving six shots. Meanwhile, Luke Arienti stopped eight attempts by the Generals, who came up just short on a handful of tries.
Peplowski lunged for a corner kick in the first half, but couldn't get enough mustard on the ball, giving Arienti enough time to extinguish the threat.
"Getting free of your marker is pretty tough," Peplowski said. "I jumped to get free of my defender, suddenly the ball was there and I couldn't get anything on it."
The Fall II Berkshire County playoff season will begin next week, but first the Generals have a 10 a.m. showdown with Taconic on Saturday morning. The Spartans have gone seven games without suffering a loss and Saturday's match against Wahconah is Monument's last game of the regular season.
"We've been playing together for a long time and last year we didn't take our season seriously," Huertas said. "I think we're switching that this year and taking advantage of the season we were given. I love how we've been playing."
———
Monument Mountain 1 0 — 1
Pittsfield 0 1 — 1
First Half
MM — Nicky Huertas (Quinn Redpath).
Second Half
P — Luke Peplowski.
Saves — MM: Luke Arienti 8; P: Will Kinne 6.