The local branch of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO), Board 25, is hosting a pair of all-star games at Wahconah High School on Friday.
Proceeds from the event, which will feature Berkshire County boys and girls all-star games, will support the Oswald Tower Scholarship fund. The award is given out annually to a student who excels in the spirit of sportsmanship and leadership on and off the court.
Tickets may be purchased at the door and the girls all-star game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.