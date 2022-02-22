WEST SPRINGFIELD — Drury got down in a four-goal hole after one period and couldn't get back to the service against Ludlow.
The Lions took Tuesday night's matchup 10-6.
Ludlow leapt out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, with two goals off the stick of Alex Gomes.
While the Blue Devils found the range at Olympia Ice Center, they couldn't keep Ludlow away from the net. Drury scored five goals in a bounce-back second period, but so did Ludlow, making it 9-5 entering the final frame.
Drury got a pair of goals from Collin Booth early in the second period. His second strike came at 6:22 and drew his side within 6-3. However, 18 seconds later, Sam Cocchi scored his second straight and the lead was four again.
Cam Taylor scored twice for Drury as well. Booth added an assist.