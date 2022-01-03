SHEFFIELD — The Eagles returned to Berkshire School to start 2022 on home ice, and played Easthampton to a near draw through two periods. Then the Eagles found an opening and plowed ahead.
Easthampton scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 24 seconds of play on Monday night, turning a 2-1 game into a 5-1 victory.
The Eagles got a third-period strike from Dominic Velasco, cutting a 2-0 deficit to within a goal.
Hunter Sheperdson made 15 saves for the Eagles.
———
Easthampton 0 1 4 — 5
Mount Everett 0 0 1 — 1
Second Period
E — Hunter (D. Thompson), 10:13
Third Period
E — Galpin (Roy), 13:37; ME — Velasco (unassisted), 7:44; E — Marowitz (Dowling), 5:24; E — M. Thompson (Marowitz/Dowling); E — Roy (Callahan), 0:10.