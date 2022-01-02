WESTFIELD — The Blue Devils tagged Southwick with two goals in the first period and three more in the second to put the Rams away on Saturday.
Drury picked up its first win of the season 5-2 on the road at Amelia Park Arena on New Year’s Day.
Zach Lillie featured on the afternoon with a natural hat trick. He scored at 10 minutes, 27 seconds of the first period to make it a 2-0 game. Lillie then answered a Southwick tally with a power play strike 5:48 into the second, pushing the lead to 3-1. Less than a minute later he made it a three-goal game and all-but put it in the bag or the Blue Devils.
Drury’s opener was scored by David Delisle off assists from Nick Abuisi and Brandon Lincoln. All three of Lillie’s scores were unassisted. As was the visitors’ final goal, a tally by Lincoln 12:51 into the second period.
The Blue Devils (1-1) defense, anchored by goalie Abigael Fuls, killed six penalties, without allowing a shorthanded goal.
———
Drury 2 3 0 — 5
Southwick 0 1 1 — 2