WILLIAMSTOWN — Lucy Igoe knew one thing. She didn’t want to see Mount Greylock’s Western Massachusetts Class C girls soccer semifinal go to penalty kicks.
“I was nervous. I did not want to go to PKs,” Igoe said. “We have to score, golden goal.”
The golden goal, in this case, came off of Igoe’s foot just 28 seconds into the first overtime, and into the upper right corner of the goal, allowing second-seeded Mount Greylock to advance to the Class C championship game.
Photos: Mount Greylock beats Drury 2-1 in Western Mass. Class C girls soccer semifinal
Mount Greylock girls soccer beat Drury 2-1 in overtime to go on to the Western Mass. Championship.
The contest goes into the books as a 1-1 draw for the purpose of the power rankings and seeding for the MIAA state soccer tournament, but the final score on John T. Allen Field was 2-1. Coming into the PVIAC’s Western Mass. tournaments, Greylock was rated ninth in Division V and Drury was 12th, so the draw might not hurt much, if at all.
“It feels great to be moving on,” Greylock coach Tom Ostheimer said. “This played out kind of what we thought. After a really hard-fought game on their turf a couple of weeks ago, we knew it was going to be a physical, hard match against a quality opponent. They gave us everything we could handle today.
“It took an extra minute, I guess, to get it done.”
With the win, the Mounties advance to the PVIAC’s Western Mass. Class C championship game against top-seeded Palmer. That game is likely scheduled for Saturday, but the exact date and time was not available at press time.
The Mounties had a couple of late chances to keep the game from going into overtime, but were unable to score. So after a 5-minute break, the sides came out for the first of two, 10-minute overtime sessions with the first goal winning.
Twenty-eight seconds from the time of the kickoff was all it took for the Mounties to score the goal that advanced them to the championship game.
The ball came to Igoe, and her shot found the upper 90 on the right side, over goalie Brooke Bishop, and the celebration began.
“We were just saying we had to score in the first minute like we did in the last game. In the second half, we came out against Westfield Tech and scored in like 30 seconds,” Igoe said. “It’s golden goal. You have to score to win. [She was told] go to the upper corner. I wasn’t sure [it would go in] because the goalie got a good jump. I saw it go in. It’s exciting.”
Greylock led 1-0 at halftime, but Drury senior Elli Miles’ penalty kick goal less than two minutes into the second half not only tied the match at 1-1 but it was the veteran midfielder’s 100th career point.
The match was stopped for a brief celebration, which included balloons and a sign. But unfortunately for Miles and the Blue Devils, the Greylock goal in overtime kept them from playing for a Class C title.
“I’m very proud. Freshman year, I didn’t think something like that was going to be possible,” said Miles. “It really wasn’t until this year that I was like, oh, maybe I can do that. I’m definitely proud that I was able to do it.”
The PK was called when Drury’s Kayla McGrath, playing her first game after recovering from an ankle injury, went down in the box and the foul was whistled. Drury coach Maria Bartini had Miles take the kick, and the senior made no mistake. She froze Greylock goalkeeper Mai O’Connor for a fraction of a second, just enough for Miles to right-foot the ball into the goal near the right-wing post.
“That was a big lift,” Bartini said. “Part of it was it took a load off of Elli’s mind too, because she had that 100th goal or 100th point on her mind. Definitely after she converted the penalty, I do feel like the momentum was swinging. It would have been great if we could have converted some of the opportunities we created.”
The Blue Devils now get to rest up a little bit and practice as they prepare for the Division V tournament. The Mounties are also tournament bound, but still have one more task — beating Palmer.
The Panthers beat Greylock 6-2 and then 4-2. Madalyn Theriault scored six of Palmer’s 10 goals in the wins. That is the bad news. The good news for Greylock is that the Mounties won five straight since the 4-2 loss, and have outscored opponents 23-1. The only goal being the PK tally by Miles.
“We’ll learn from this. We’ve been making progress against Palmer,” said Ostheimer. “We dropped 6-2 and then we dropped 4-2. We were right in that one. It was a 3-2 game until pretty late in the game. We have the same sort of predicament. Kayla McGrath, we had our hands full with her and Elli. With Palmer, it’s Madalyn Theriault and her sister Charlotte, who’s an eighth grader. They’re a great combination.
“We’ve got the same sort of game plan, and we have to stop the Theriaults.”
Drury 0 1 0 — 1
Greylock 1 0 1 — 2
First Half
MG — Nora Lopez (unassisted), 10:52.
Second Half
D — Elli Miles (PK), 51:49.
Overtime
MG — Lucy Igoe (unassisted), 80:28.
Saves — D: Brooke Bishop 4. MG: Mai O’Connor 3.