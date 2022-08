Former Williams College men's basketball coach and athletic director Harry Sheehy, far right, celebrates after making a hole-in-one on the par-3, ninth hole at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown on Friday. He is joined by playing partners, from left, Annette Alvarez, Bob Patterson and Mike Parker. Patterson and Parker were Williams basketball teammates of Sheehy's. What makes this unusual is that Sheehy is blind in one eye and legally blind in the other.