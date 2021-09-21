As the Vermont Lake Monsters players celebrated their Futures League championship a month ago, Pittsfield Suns pitcher Izaiya Mestre was asked about his second season with the Suns.
The summer “means a lot, because obviously, as I’ve said before, I didn’t have my best stuff at school,” Mestre said. “Being able to come here and do what I did this summer means a lot and hopefully I can bring it into school” in the fall.
What Mestre is bringing back to the University of New Haven is an All-Futures League honor. Mestre, along with reliever Ryan Langford and outfielder Jake Blinstrub were named to the first team.
Three other Suns were second-team selections. They included catcher Jackson Appel, along with outfielders Javier Rosales and Brendan Jones.
Mestre, a right-handed pitcher, was as good as any pitcher in the league. The Suns’ No. 1 starter went 4-1 in the regular season with a 1.95 earned-run average in nine games. All of them were starts. In 46 innings of work, he struck out 48, gave up 42 hits and just walked nine.
He was one of the few Futures League pitchers to toss a complete-game shutout, as he beat Westfield 3-0 on Aug. 8, going a full seven innings. Mestre surrendered four hits, but did not walk anyone and struck out eight.
Pittsfield manager Matt Gedman gave Mestre the ball for Game 3 of the Futures League championship series against Vermont. It was ace-against-ace as Mestre went up against Vermont’s Patrick Harrington. Harrington, a first-team pick out of Assumption, was also named the Futures League’s pitcher of the year.
Mestre gave up one earned run on six hits in five innings, walking two and striking out eight. The Suns had the go-ahead run on base in the ninth inning before falling 3-2 in the final game of the season.
Langford, a right-handed reliever from Florida Southern, was named the league’s Relief Pitcher of the Year. The first-team selection was 1-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 24 games. He threw 31 2/3 innings and struck out 56 while walking 14. He had eight saves.
In that championship game, Langford came on in relief of Mestre and shut the Lake Monsters down. In three innings, he held Vermont to one hit. Langford did not walk anyone and struck out five.
The third member of the first team was Blinstrub. The left-handed hitting outfielder from the College of Mount St. Vincent was 5 for 20 in the playoffs with three runs batted in. He was, however, 4 for 10 against Vermont in the playoffs. Over the summer, he played in 40 games and hit .306 (44 of 144) with 37 runs scored, 12 doubles, 24 runs batted in and 23 stolen bases. Blinstrub had a six-game hitting streak from June 5-17, when he went 8 for 17.
The Futures League champion Lake Monsters had two players named to the first team with Harrington and Ethan Anderson named. Anderson, a University of Virginia commit, was also named the league’s top prospect, after hitting .427 with 32 RBI in only 29 games.
The Brockton Rox and the Westfield Starfires had four players each named to the first team. Along with Pittsfield’s three and Vermont’s two, New Britain had two selected, while Worcester, Nashua and Norwich had one each.
One of the first-team picks is Westfield’s Cole Bartels from Penn State, the league’s most valuable player.
Of the Suns on the second team, Appel comes first alphabetically and is first because he was named the league’s defensive player of the year. The catcher from the University of Pennsylvania committed only two errors in 27 games behind the plate, and had a .994 fielding percentage. Offensively, he hit .345 in 33 games. Appel went back to Penn after Aug. 6. He went 7 for 17 to end his tenure.
Rosales returned home to California at the end of July. The outfielder from Long Beach State ended his season with a .336 batting average in 31 games, going 37 for 110. He scored 22 runs, drove in 27 and had four home runs. His OPS was .970. Rosales had a 10-game hitting streak from June 25-July 5, going 14 for 31.
Jones, a Kansas State commit, wrapped up his season in Pittsfield on Aug. 7, taking a seven-game hit streak (14 for 27) packed in his luggage. Jones ended up batting .336 with 32 runs batted in and 31 runs scored.
All-FCBL First Team
Starting Pitchers — Izaiya Mestre, Pittsfield;Patrick Harrington, Vermont; Dillon Ryan, Brockton; Jack Choate, Worcester; Juaron Watts-Brown, Brockton.
Relief Pitcher — Ryan Langford, Pittsfield.
Catcher — Ethan Anderson, Vermont.
Infield — 1B: Jake Hyde, New Britain; 2B: Kaelen Culpepper, Norwich; SS: Jaden Brown, Westfield; 3B: Luke Broadhurst, New Britain.
Outfield — Cole Bartels, Westfield; Michael Golankiewicz, Brockton; Jacob Studley, Brockton.
DH/Utility — Jake Blinstrub, Pittsfield; Peter DeMaria, Westfield; Sam McNulty, Nashua; Hunter Pasqualini, Westfield.
All-FCBL Second Team
Starting Pitchers — Alex Amalfi, Worcester; Billy Oldham, Vermont; Jack Snook, Brockton; Nick Guarino, Nashua; Ryan Bruning, Brockton.
Relief Pitcher — Dennis Colleran, Worcester.
Catcher — Jackson Appel, Pittsfield.
Infield — 1B: Gavin Noriega, Worcester; 2B: Brandon Fish, Nashua; SS: Pat Roche, Brockton; 3B: Nick Mistone, Brockton.
Outfield — Javier Rosales, Pittsfield; Ben Rounds, Brockton; Ryan Bagdasarian, New Britain.
DH/Utility — Brendan Jones, Pittsfield; Erick Ramirez, Brockton; Randy Flores, Worcester; Hunter Yaworski, Norwich; Jackson Linn, Nashua.