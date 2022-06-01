baseball players rush together in celebration

Mount Greylock players rush the pitcher’s mound after their 10-0 win over Frontier in the Western Mass. Class C championship baseball game at Springfield College. Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

 Stephanie Zollshan

SPRINGFIELD — It was more than perfect enough.

Jack Cangelosi was all smiles after pitching a no-hitter that earned Mount Greylock the PVIAC’s Western Massachusetts Class C championship Wednesday.

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.