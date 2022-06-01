SPRINGFIELD — It was more than perfect enough.
Jack Cangelosi was all smiles after pitching a no-hitter that earned Mount Greylock the PVIAC’s Western Massachusetts Class C championship Wednesday.
SPRINGFIELD — It was more than perfect enough.
Jack Cangelosi was all smiles after pitching a no-hitter that earned Mount Greylock the PVIAC’s Western Massachusetts Class C championship Wednesday.
Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.