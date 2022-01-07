Jake Hescock says that sometimes it is hard to believe that his time as an active football player is over.
"It's been a 17-year journey. It's still hitting me every day," Hescock said. "It gets a little more real, but I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had and the journey I took.
"I couldn't be happier with the way things ended."
Hescock wrapped up his college career on Dec. 23, when his UCF football team beat the University of Florida 29-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasperilla Bowl, played in Tampa. The Knights ended the season with a 9-4 record.
In four seasons at Central Florida, Hescock played on teams that went 37-12, won the American Athletic Conference championship in 2018, and went 2-2 in bowl games. Coincidentally enough, both wins were at the Gasparilla Bowl. The first one came in 2019, when the Knights beat Marshall in what was then the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl game.
Hescock originally signed with the University of Wisconsin after a stellar career at Salisbury (Conn.) School. He transferred to UCF after the 2016 season, sat out in 2017, and then played four seasons in Orlando. He caught 21 passes over four years for 153 yards and six touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2019, when the tight end caught nine balls for 87 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, he didn't catch a pass. Hescock started the first three games in 2021, but then came off the bench to play tight end along with redshirt junior Alec Holler. Holler did the bulk of the pass catching from the position, with 19 receptions.
"We kind of rotated, myself and another tight end. I was more the in-line guy, the blocker. [Holler] was more of an H-Back player. That was how [head coach Gus Malzahn] operated his offense," Hescock said in an interview with The Eagle. "Before, I kind of did everything with [former coach Josh Heupel], and had an all-around role. When Malzahn came in, he just liked to break up the role in specific parts."
Malzahn, who spent eight years coaching at Auburn, came to UCF to replace Heupel. Heupel left Orlando to take the head coaching job at the University of Tennessee.
That was the latest change Hescock went through. After being recruited to Wisconsin by head coach Paul Chryst, Hescock made the move to UCF, where he played for current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, Heupel and now Malzahn.
Hescock said that working with a new staff isn't always easy, but it is something he got used to.
"This is my fourth staff, so the process is really the same," he said. "Learning a new offense, learning the X's and O's in that regard is probably the most difficult thing with a new staff, especially even when you got comfortable with the old one. There were some similarities but a lot more differences in the change that we had with Frost and Heupel. We were a little more of a power run game. We didn't spread it out as much. We were a lot slower. We held it a lot more. We went downhill a lot more in the run game than we did before."
Malzahn was the coach at Auburn in 2017, when the Tigers lost to UCF 34-28 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. That gave the Knights a 13-0 record and the ability to claim the honor as national champions. UCF was the only perfect football team in Division I-FBS play after Clemson beat previously undefeated Alabama in the title game.
The Knights followed that year up with a 12-1 season, paving a similar path to the one AAC rival Cincinnati took to the FBS playoffs this year.
"Honestly, it was tough to root for" Cincinnati, Hescock said. "It was more that I wanted Alabama to lose than I wanted them to win. I take some of the credit. I think we all do at UCF. We kind of laid the path for them."
In fact, it was the regular-season game with the Bearcats in 2021 that turned the season around for Hescock and his mates.
The Bearcats scored the first 35 points, all in the first two quarters, and went on to win 56-21. It was UCF's third loss in four weeks and dropped their record to 3-3.
"That was the point in the season where we needed to determine how our season was going to go," he said. "Coach Malzahn came in one day and he said that was the halfway point in our season and it can go two ways. We can finish the end of the season 6-0 and be where we want to be or we can kind of give up now.
"I think everybody came together at that point and we ended up finishing the season at 5-1, and had a really good end."
The exclamation point to that really good end was at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, where the Knights scored the final 13 points to beat Florida. That gave UCF bragging rights in the Sunshine State.
"It was the state championship of Florida," he said. "We got to come out victorious and beat the SEC Gators. I was happy for our fans. They got the bragging rights until 2023."
Hescock is working on a second degree at UCF in Finance. He already earned a BA in Integrated Business. While he said he is looking into a possible career in medical equipment sales, Hescock said he has been approached about possibly coaching.
"This year was a tough year," he said. "I played less than I ever have before. My role decreased a little bit. It felt like the right time to end it on my terms."
When it comes to strapping on the pads, Jake Hescock's comments were pointing in the direction of being done playing.
"I've lived in Madison, Wisc. I've lived in Orlando, Fla. I've been in Salisbury, Conn., Pittsfield, Mass. I've met hundreds and hundreds of extremely successful people, some of the people I call my best friends, people that are going to be at my wedding," Hescock said. "I've already gone to weddings with some of my best friends for life.
"All these experiences have prepared me for the real world and for what's next."