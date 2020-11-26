Thanksgiving won't be the same this year without some camera guy capturing a Detroit Lions fan, shirtless in a crowded stadium eating a turkey leg — I get it.
This year is going to be different, there is no doubt about that. I understand that football is more of a side dish than a main course when it comes to Thanksgiving, but the focus has shifted a bit this year and odds are you may have a bit more time to slow down and take in the day.
The key here, is timing.
To maximize both napping and football, one can not get caught sleeping. NFL kickoff begins at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with the Houston Texans (3-7) traveling to Detroit to face the Lions (4-6).
As a Miami Dolphins fan (have you figured out I am a Dolphins fan yet?) this snooze-fest has little to do with the playoffs, but is the ideal appetizer between a hefty breakfast and Thanksgiving Linner (both lunch and dinner... title is a work in progress).
Miami currently owns Houston's first-round pick and the idea here is for them to keep losing. However, bias aside, these teams have some exciting players to get the day rolling.
For Houston, Deshaun Watson continues to be a bright spot. His 20 touchdowns in 10 games may not blow your mind, but he can heat up like a torch at any moment.
On the other side, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury and is more like the Thanksgiving turkey this year — the center of attention, even though we all know stuffing is the real deal. With Stafford hurt, running back DeAndre Swift has a strong opportunity to not only be the stuffing, but carry the Detroit offense.
However, we do have a slight issue. Swift is dealing with a concussion and may be held out of the game. However, it is worth holding out hope for the rookie that is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
If I haven't lost you yet, there is a good chance you may be a football delinquent, like myself. With this in mind, when the Detroit and Houston game is decided (by the clock expiring or otherwise) we have now entered a pivotal timeframe for the football on Thanksgiving experience.
The time, likely between 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., is linner time, before Washington kicks off against the Dallas Cowboys. Rise from the ocean of football and take a breather — in between servings of your go-to food choices, of course.
Keep in mind, feeling sick might be a result of eating too much, or just what happens when forced to watch Washington (3-7) and Dallas (3-7). Dallas, a Thanksgiving staple, has some exciting characters like CeeDee Lamb, who made an incredible catch in the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings last week.
CeeDee Lamb thinks this TD catch on Sunday was one of the two best in his football career pic.twitter.com/L3P8RfLRaa— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2020
Alright, you have your food coma and just slept through the second half of the Washington and Dallas game. As a veteran to these ways, your football Thanksgiving is right on track.
You half-wake up around 7:20 p.m. and it is completely dark outside. Do not, I repeat, do not fall asleep. Will yourself up and put on a pot of coffee because the night is ending with the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-4).
That 8:20 p.m. kick-off will look daunting with a belly full of tryptophan, but it will certainly be worth the wait. Pittsburgh is looking to keep its undefeated season alive against a Ravens team that is slowly slipping into mediocrity. As I am sure you've heard, throw out the record books when these two teams meet.
Side note: The Ravens will be down two running backs due to COVID-19. If you're a fantasy football player and haven't picked up Gus Edwards yet, try to do so. However, as Drake said, "If You're Reading This It's Too Late."
In all seriousness, it will be hard to muscle through the holidays this year. 2020 has presented challenges and there hasn't been a lot of time to come up for air. That breather is what the holiday season provides.
It is tough, there is no denying that, but it is so important to hold a virtual Thanksgiving, socially distance and wear a mask. It sounds like a broken record, that is for sure, but it is also the only way to break through this pandemic and inch closer to a time where a new normal is looking like the old normal.
Lets safely enjoy what we have, even if that means celebrating Thanksgiving alone together — with football, of course.