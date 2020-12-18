Jared Henry says he’s ready to make the jump to Division I baseball.
Henry, the former Monument Mountain High School right-handed pitcher, is now going to pitch for the University of Massachusetts. Henry transfers up from Division II Southern Connecticut. It was a combination of baseball and academic reasons for the move.
“I think it came down to a lot of factors,” he said. “The number one reason is I wanted to change my major. My major at Southern Connecticut was Recreation and what I wanted to do was something along the lines of business and I ended up doing legal studies. This was my first semester in that major and I’ve actually liked it a lot so far.”
And the baseball?
“Obviously, it’s every kid’s dream to say they have played at the highest level of collegiate baseball,” Henry said in an interview with The Eagle. “Just to be able to say that is an honor. What it came down to is figuring out what would be the best school for me.”
Henry pitched for the Pittsfield Suns in 2019, going 0-3 with a 5.40 earned-run average in 20 games. He started twice in “bullpen” games. In 26 2/3 innings, he walked 22 and struck out 31. It was that Pittsfield connection that helped him get to Amherst.
“Because I had such a good connection with UMass from [Suns manager Matt] Gedman, who obviously coached for the Pittsfield Suns. He had spoken with them on my behalf,” Henry said. “He really got my foot in the door with the program.”
Matt Reynolds is the head coach at UMass, and is in his fourth year. Reynolds, a former infielder with the Minutemen, was a teammate of Pittsfield’s Matt Torra, the general manager of the North Adams SteepleCats. Reynolds led the Minutemen to a Baseball Beanpot Championship in 2019, his second season at the UMass helm.
“We’re excited to have [Henry]. He’s got a ton of potential. I think that his best days, and I think he thinks this too very confidently, are in front of him,” Reynolds said in a Zoom call with The Eagle. “He has a lot of talent. His velocity has been up. I think he’s been up to 91-92 [miles per hour]. He’s had a velocity jump, which will play.
“I think he’s just starting to find a comfort level with his pitching at the collegiate level.”
Henry is, however, still rehabbing a broken wrist suffered in an automobile accident. He said he fully expects to be ready to pitch when the Minutemen begin training for the coming season.
At Southern Connecticut in 2019 plus one appearance in the spring of 2020, Henry appeared in 13 games and threw 28 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. He went 3-0 and had the second-best ERA on the team at 3.77. He had basically a 2-to-1, strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 33 and walking 16. Opposing batters hit only .200 against him. He also earned one save.
“My confidence level is high, because I think I can compete with any player in the country, as long as I’m willing to put in the same work that they are,” Henry said. “The injury was a little bit of a setback, but that has not changed my mindset at all. I’m still working as hard, if not harder, than before to make sure I’m 110 percent when I come back.”
Reynolds, who returned to his alma mater after a year as an assistant coach at the U.S. Naval Academy and three years as the head coach at Washington (Md.) College, said bringing in a young, but veteran arm, can only help.
“Now more than ever. All these freshmen we have coming in, we weren’t able to help them or mold them in any way,” the coach said. “That’s really why, along with Jared, we brought in a couple of other transfers for exactly that reason — experience at the collegiate level. It always helps, but in this particular year, it’s going to be paramount.”
Nate Cole is UMass’ recruiting coordinator. The assistant coach spent eight seasons at Southern Connecticut before joining Reynolds’ staff, but his tenure in Connecticut did not overlap with Henry’s.
“Having a relationship with the staff there and having the ability to call and get their thoughts, in terms of his ability on the mound and his character, helped,” Cole said. “Certainly, the fact that I coached in the conference that he pitched in for eight years. I know that if he has the ability to have success there, he has the ability to pitch anywhere.”
Assuming there are spring baseball seasons and scheduled summer wood bat college league seasons, Henry will be staying for a second summer to play baseball in Berkshire County. This time, he’ll be playing for the NECBL’s SteepleCats.
“I’m very excited to say I’m going to be playing for the SteepleCats in the NECBL, which is a very highly-respected league,” said Henry. “I think with everything going on, it was the smartest decision for me to live at home but still be able to play baseball. I think it was really frustrating for a lot of players that some of those leagues did not happen. I was supposed to go to Winnipesaukee to play for the Muskrats last summer. It was similar with kids going to the Cape Cod League, when that league did not happen.
“I’m very excited.”
Henry is not the only one excited. Reynolds says that playing in the NECBL can only help the pitcher improve.
”Those are invaluable opportunities,” Reynolds said. “Being able to go to the Futures League and face that level of competition, all that adds up over time to that experience factor. We’re glad he had that experience, and we’re really thrilled that he’s going to go to the NECBL, knock on wood, of course.
”You only get four years, and in the summertime you can pack on some super-competitive experience in those really good leagues.”