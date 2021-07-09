Boys and girls, seniors and seventh-graders, state champions and kids struggling to break a 15-minute mile at the campus course on East Street in Lenox.

To Jeanne Teasdale they were all individuals, but they were all the same, and that's how she treated them for the past 20 years.

"She’s been great. From Day 1, she cared so much about us and the whole team. She supports us just as much now when we’re winning races, as she did when we were seventh-graders just learning the sport,” senior cross-country and track and field star Colin Young said after Lenox's final regular season track meet a few weeks ago. "We got to know her really well, and she just cares so deeply about the sport and every aspect of it. It’s contagious, her love for it."

Young, who helped helm the Lenox boys to a cross-country Western Massachusetts title in 2019, was effusive when speaking about his coach — as were many of his teammates.

"I can’t tell you how much she has done for all of us on this team. I don’t think anyone could ever do everything that she does,” said Mary Elliot, a junior sprinter who anchored the sectional champion 4-by-400-meter relay team this spring. "She just shows up every day with so much love and care for each and every athlete that she takes care of, always making sure we’re doing well."

After 20 years with the cross-country program and 17 as coach of track and field, the 2020-21 school year was Teasdale's final at Lenox. It's a run that almost never started.

Back in 2000, Teasdale joined up to help out her friend Art Reilly coach cross-country. Reilly, a longtime coach at various Berkshire County stops, was most recently the 10-year athletic director at Lee, before taking the same job at Lincoln-Sudbury in 2017.

"I just thought maybe it’d be something I’d like doing,” said Teasdale after a meet this spring. “Then, a year later, [Reilly] said ‘Jeanne, you’re going to have to take over, I can’t do it.’"

So Teasdale told him she’d try it for a year and then that would be it.

"One became two, then three. … Back then it was mainly me with maybe an assistant, but coaching boys and girls together. We’d do workouts together, because there was nobody else," she said. "Then, luckily, as the years went on, I got some amazing help and I just had great kids."

Some of those kids have included Scott Carpenter and Tucker McNinch, who split four individual Western Mass. cross-country titles from 2011 to 2014. On the girls side, Emily Tibbetts took first place at the championship meet in 2014 and Emma Jourdain matched her two years later.

Most recently, though, it has been a former Lenox track and field star who has made the most headlines. Shannon Meisberger's high school tenure under Teasdale came to an end in 2017 after she took home first place in the 400 hurdles at the Central/Western Mass. Division II meet and went on to earn the All-State crown. This spring, Teasdale and her current Millionaires watched as Meisberger, a junior at the University of Arizona, finished runner-up at the NCAA Division I Championships and made the semifinal round for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400 hurdles.

“She’s an amazing and supportive coach, who truly believes in her athlete’s abilities,” Meisberger said when she heard of Teasdale's impending retirement. “She has continued to support me even after I graduated. Coach T is a genuine person who I cannot thank enough for everything she’s done for me.”

What Teasdale did for Meisberger and the likely hundreds of kids who have put on the maroon and gold jerseys during the spring season is create that opportunity.

“Lenox didn’t have a track team, there was nothing," Teasdale said. "We put together a team in 2004, so it’s been 17 years now.

"We didn’t have a season last year [due to COVID-19], and this year it’s actually kind of small with just under 60 kids, but we’d regularly have 90 athletes at a time.”

The track and field season served as Teasdale's swan song, but cross-country was truly where her impact was felt. The pandemic robbed student-athletes like Young, Ted Yee and Ellen Huth from their senior seasons in 2020. It was supposed to be a title defense; a Western Mass. title for the boys and both Western Mass. and State championships for the girls.

"You always start with her," said Yee, who was runner-up at sectionals in fall of 2019 when the Millionaires won their first Western Mass. crown since 2009. "Then we go off with Coach [Al] Najimy if we wanted to do more distance stuff, but she’s always there. She runs it all. If you get a PR, no matter what, she’s there to congratulate you."

Lenox did not compete in the fall or Fall II MIAA cross-country season, holding only practices, virtual races and a late-season intra-squad event. After that, the athletes presented Teasdale with a series of speeches and a trip to Bistro Box in Great Barrington for lunch.

"It was a beautiful day, the whole team was down there, we sat outside," said Teasdale. "And then they had this video with past people that I had coached. It was just really nice."

According to Huth, who was fifth at 2019 sectionals and 16th at the All-State meet when the Millionaires captured their first-ever state title, it was a family meal.

“She is basically family,” Huth said after a meet this spring. “Like a parent you never had. Honestly, she cares so much about the team and making sure everyone is in good health and having fun, everyone is included. She’s just overall one of the best people to have around."

Even for athletes who don't join her in one of her two seasons, there was always a home whenever they did join up.

“It’s funny. She does this amazing job of creating this community. No matter where you’re coming from, whether it’s soccer, cross-country, some other thing," said Elliot, a soccer standout in the fall. "It just feels like we’re all a family, and a lot of that is what she brings.”

"I was probably 12 or 13,” Huth said of when she first encountered Teasdale. “I remember being really scared of these bigger girls, very nervous. Coach T just made it feel like home to me for all these years. She’s always made sure I was included. That was a perfect recipe for running.”

The recipe has yielded Western Mass. girls cross-country titles in 2012, '14, '15, '16 and '19, along with that state crown in 2019. The boys won sectional trophies in 2009 and 2019. It's also garnered the respect of her peers.

"That's interesting," 20-year Mount Greylock track coach Brian Gill said when he found out the news. "She's been the backbone of that program for a long time. I'm super happy for her.

"She's tough to replace, because she does what we all try and do. You invest in the kids, let them know you love them, make it fun and you make it so they know they are part of something bigger than themselves. She's done that. They buy in, and trust me, they come from all over Berkshire County to run for her."

For Teasdale, it won't necessarily be a quiet retirement. She said she wants to travel, something she hasn't had the time to do coaching during the fall and spring seasons for two decades. She wants to hike the canyons and climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

"That's my dream," she said. "Really, just travel.

"But I will come back. I want to see how these kids do, and I’ll help run the meets."

Because at the end of the day, a family that runs together, stays together.