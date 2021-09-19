LENOX — For most teams in the Great Josh Billings RunAground, they come together as friends, family, co-workers or are put together in advance.
Most teams, but not every team.
When runner Luke Breslin of Lenox crossed the finish line in Sunday's 45th Great Josh Billings RunAground, he helped his team "Dr. Al and the Pacemakers" to a 32nd-place finish. But at the finish line, Breslin got a chance to meet Per Arienti, who was the cyclist on the team with paddlers Patty Spector and Larry Bravo.
"I just happened to be at the Arcadian Shop [Saturday] afternoon, trying to look at back-country ski gear ... and I ran into Gary Miller, who I know very well and I raced with three decades ago," said Arienti, who is originally from Stockbridge but now lives in New Jersey. "We were talking. I said I've been riding for fun and I'm glad I don't have to race tomorrow. We were done chatting and he went off somewhere and I was still looking around. All of a sudden, he tracks me down and is like 'I got you a team.'
1 of 25
From the shore of Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, spectators watch paddlers on the Stockbridge Bowl on Sunday, before they come in for the final leg of the Josh Billings RunAground — the running race to Tanglewood.
Seen from the shore of Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, paddlers and first-place finishers Tom Keefe and Ben Pigott come to shore from the Stockbridge Bowl to greet Steve Monsulick for the final leg — the running race to Tanglewood.
The team lost its rider, Al Bravo, Saturday afternoon.
"I never even knew we lost our rider until [Spector] told me," said Breslin, who added that in his some two decades of competing, this was the first time he met a teammate for the first time at the finish line.
"Definitely. It's usually my dad, or I've done the whole shebang myself," he said. "I saw [Arienti] on the side of the road as I was coming up, and I didn't know why you were giving me some instruction."
"I was waiting there on purpose," Arienti said, "because I wanted to see my runner at the worst part, at the top of the hill."
———
In the early days of the Josh Billings RunAground, the Prodigal Sons were much like the current Allen Heights Veterinary squad, the team to beat.
The Prodigal Sons no longer race, but New Hampshire's Peter Heed is still coming to the Josh.
The former New Hampshire attorney general raced in the Ironman age 60-over division, and did the event in 3:53:40.
Heed raced under the moniker Prodigal Old Son.
———
Gloria Wesley has been part of the paddling community in Berkshire County for decades, and has raced in the Josh countless times. On Sunday, she got to do something a bit special.
Wesley jumped into a boat with her grandson Noah Wesley. They were part of the team Noah, Gramma & J eronimo. The All-Berkshire team included biker Jasen Sims and runner Justin Thomas.
They finished 76th overall in 3:35:34.
———
Of course, it wouldn't be the Josh without some very clever team names.
One unfortunate one was Ironman Josh Flanagan, whose team name was "Please Kent — Lemme win," in reference to five-time Ironman champion Kent Lemme. But Lemme did not do Iron this year, cycling with a team that finished 74th. Flanagan was 15th, and the fourth Ironman across the line.
Ironman Chris Abbott's team went by Carpe Diem Tomorrow, ready to seize the day.
Sam Thompson, James Jurney and Anne Bunn, a mixed team paddleboard entry went by Blazing Paddles. The team of Evan Hickok, Patrick Mead and Allison Mead were Wheels, Keels and Heels.
Ross Edwards and James LeGrand's name was Worst Pace Scenario.
Perhaps, at least for 2021, the most misnamed team was the two-person male team of Jason Pettit and Brian Seback, whose team was Here for the Beer.
Of course, there was no Bash at Tanglewood this year, so they had to find their beer someplace else.
Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.