The Josh Billings RunAground is rapidly approaching.
With the Sept. 19 triathlon about a month away, race director Patty Spector and company are set to host a series of clinics for those looking to get a leg, paddle or pedal up on the competition.
The first of which is set for tonight. Kurt Kuehnel, Jeff Minkler and Larry Bravo will host a paddle clinic at Stockbridge Bowl at 6 p.m. Kuehnel will be doling out advice on kayak techniques, while Minkler and Bravo will be helping future Billings competitors on canoes and standup paddleboards.
The run clinic will be hosted by Berkshire Running Center's Shiobbean and Kent Lemme on Saturday, Aug. 21. Those interested should meet at the main gate of Tanglewood at 7 a.m.
There will be two bicycle clinics, the first set for next Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Stockbridge Bowl parking lot. This first clinic is geared toward riders new to racing and The Josh.
Per Spector, "riders who haven’t raced before and have little experience with pack riding. We’ll discuss preparation, training and what to expect on race day. We’ll then follow that up with a ride that will go from Stockbridge Bowl to 102, toward the Red Lion Inn, then up Prospect Hill to Tanglewood and back to Stockbridge Bowl."
Wednesday's clinic will total about 12 1/2 miles with elevation gain of around 850 feet.
An advanced rider clinic is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, also starting at Stockbridge Bowl.
"This clinic is for riders who are capable of riding 40 miles at an average speed of 16 miles per hour," reads the release. "After introductions and a brief talk on pack riding, we will depart Stockbridge bowl at 9:15 a.m. and ride down to the start in Great Barrington (12 miles). There, we will stop to discuss the start, and share a few tips for race day. We will then ride the complete race course stopping at a few key sections for more race day advice."
Finally, there will be an iron person clinic the day before The Josh. Iron participants should meet on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Arcadian Shop — the site for packet pickup. Kent Lemme will instruct the clinic, discussing logistics of transitions and answering questions.
There is also the upcoming Cookie Bowl Race, a paddle event for canoes, kayaks and SUPs, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. on Stockbridge Bowl. There are plenty of categories, divisions and prizes, along with a food truck at the boat ramp. The race is twice around the bowl, once for recreational divisions. The event will be a fundraiser for Nephcure Kidney International and the Josh Billings team RUKidneying me (www.teamruk.com). There is a $15 entry.
Any questions can be forwarded to Patty Spector at patty@joshbillings.com.