LENOX — Mandy Paull isn’t from the Berkshires and she’d never competed in the Josh Billings before. But that didn’t seem to faze the 25-year old from Cheboygan, Michigan. Paull and her dad, Dennis, drove 14 hours and both competed solo. Mandy flattened the Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon ironwoman competition, finishing 39th overall with a time of 3:04:43.
Paull-ing ahead; Mandy Paull takes 1st in ironwoman competition at Josh Billings RunAground, Amy Martin 2nd
Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com
Jesse Kolodkin
Sports Reporter
Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan.
