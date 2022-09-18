<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Paull-ing ahead; Mandy Paull takes 1st in ironwoman competition at Josh Billings RunAground, Amy Martin 2nd

woman in life jacket carries sleek white kayak

Ironwoman winner Mandy Paull hurries her kayak to the water for the second leg of the 2022 Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon at the Stockbridge Bowl. Sunday, September 18, 2022.

 Stephanie Zollshan

LENOX — Mandy Paull isn’t from the Berkshires and she’d never competed in the Josh Billings before. But that didn’t seem to faze the 25-year old from Cheboygan, Michigan. Paull and her dad, Dennis, drove 14 hours and both competed solo. Mandy flattened the Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon ironwoman competition, finishing 39th overall with a time of 3:04:43.

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan.

