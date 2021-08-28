A lot will happen in Berkshire County on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Josh Billings RunAground will return to in-person competition after the pandemic knocked it to virtual status last year. Race director Patty Spector will celebrate her 20th year in charge of the annual triathlon. The Allen Heights Veterinary team is signed up and will be going for a four-peat at Tanglewood. There is likely to be a new iron champion though, for the first time in half a decade, as sources say five-time reigning victor Kent Lemme had yet to sign up as of mid-week. And of course, the lone remaining competitor to have participated in every Josh, Steve Dudziak, will make the trek up from Florida for the 45th edition.

But what’s most important for Spector and her committee, is that the Josh is indeed happening, and that public is aware.

“Once people started to be vaccinated, everybody everywhere was opening up everything,” Spector said this week. “Theatre came back, dance came back. All of the races just moved to September, October, November. Everyone was planning on us all being vaccinated and it would be fine.

“Once those vaccines came out, it was ‘yeah, we can do this.’”

Still, it took until July to know for sure that all the involved locations were going to be on board. That backed up planning for Spector’s committee, and she also ran into some road blocks of past vendors being unavailable or having gone out of business during the teeth of COVID-19.

“It’s been a trifle more challenging,” she said.

The 45th Josh Billings RunAground will commence on its usual route beginning next to the Price Chopper in Great Barrington, bicycles will transition to paddlers at the Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp, and then to runners at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, who will traverse those familiar six hard miles on foot to the archway at Tanglewood in Lenox. Of course, ‘usual route’ must be stated, because in 2018, The Josh was re-routed due to the Stockbridge Bowl being unusable. Spector and her team have learned to roll with the punches these last few years.

No. 45 makes The Josh tied for the longest, oldest, continuously run paddle triathlon in the world. Eppie’s Great Race out in Sacramento, Calif. was stopped after 45 straight years, opening the door for Berkshire County’s main event to potentially move into sole possession next fall. Of course, The Josh is only able to maintain that claim because of the undertaking of 2020.

The virtual Josh, which last year raised over $20,000 for Berkshire Humane Society and The United Way, is also returning in addition to the in-person competition.

“It’s the second annual Virtual, but that’s not taking the place of The Josh. It is now the fundraising arm of The Josh, and it will continue as such,” said Spector. “It’s open to anybody, anywhere.”

In 2019, 375 teams finished the race. The high-water mark of Spector’s tenure was 530 registered in 2013. As of Wednesday afternoon, Spector said they had about 220 registered teams.

“This is going to be an interesting year. I know we’ll have a little lower attendance, but I’m getting a lot of first-time entries from New York City, Boston, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine,” said Spector. “I don’t really know how they’re finding us. With 220 entries, given the situation, frankly that’s not bad. I’m guessing we’ll be around 350, which I’ll be very happy with.”

The plea is for the next generation to start picking up the slack as many Josh veterans are starting to age out of competition. Of course, with that being said, Spector says she may have to create a new category this fall, as she has a full team of octogenarians.

With that in mind, The Josh does strongly encourage participants and volunteers to be fully vaccinated. For this reason, there will be no kids race this year, due to the majority of youth remaining unvaccinated.

“I contacted, like I do every year, everybody. All the towns, all the police, sheriffs, Tri Town Health Department, and they just said ‘OK.’ Nobody made any requirements. Of course, anything changes, the Governor comes down and says nobody can have anything, we’ll absolutely comply with any guidelines there are,” said Spector.

Registration is open until Saturday, Sept. 18, which will also be the day for packet pickup. At this point, the fees are as follows: Ironperson, $85; 2-person team, $140; 3-person team, $210; 4-person team, $280; 20-and-under participants, $45; 70-plus participants, $25. The fee for the Virtual Josh Billings RunAground is $40. Signup for all categories is at JoshBillings.com.

Packet pickup is Sept. 18 at The Arcadian Shop in Lenox from noon to 4:30 p.m. In addition to the coveted Billings T-shirt, which Spector hints will be slightly different this year, registered competitors can also score a 10-percent discount at The Olde Heritage Tavern and Firefly Gastropub in Lenox.

The post-finish party at Tanglewood will have a slightly different feel as well, as Spector is seeking out some new food trucks and has booked a different band called Everything Else, which will play British Invasion music. One member of Everything Else grew up in The Berkshires. There will be some new merchandise on sale as well. There are also no dogs allowed at Tanglewood or Camp Mah-Kee-Nac.

Road closures to be aware of are Route 183 from Hawthorne down to the boat ramp from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The causeway from Lenox to Stockbridge is another danger zone where extreme caution is requested. There is no parking allowed there, as it is part of the bike route.

Those interested in volunteering can reach out to volunteers@joshbillings.com. Those in need of a teammate or looking to join a team can email matchmaker@joshbillings.com. All other questions or concerns can be sent to Patty@joshbillings.com.