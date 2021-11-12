When cross-country teams from across the state toe the starting line at this weekend's MIAA qualifiers, there will be a pair of Mount Greylock student-athletes who've taken slightly atypical routes to the championship course.
When the Mounties competed in last year's abbreviated fall season, neither Josie Smith nor Ollie Swabey were in uniform. But, come Saturday morning at Stanley Park in Westfield, both will be donning the red-and-black uniforms that have become Western Massachusetts royalty over the last decade of high school endurance running.
"Last year I did start at Greylock in the fall, and then I went off for a winter term semester for Nordic Skiing at Stratton Mountain School," said Swabey earlier this season. "I had connections with them in the past and I've trained with them in the past, and I just thought, 'OK, this is the year to do it, because there wasn't much going on.'"
Swabey and Smith were both phenoms when they burst onto the scene as underclassmen. At the 2019 Berkshire County Individuals meet, an eighth-grade Swabey placed fourth overall behind three boys who have since graduated. At the 2021 season opener, Swabey was sixth overall with a 5-minute, 35-second pace.
Of course, that's small potatoes to Smith, who, as a freshman, won the 2018 BCI meet by a healthy 7-second margin and was named MVP of the county for the season.
In the 2019 season, though, Smith wasn't found on any results lists for Berkshire County meets. She took her sophomore year at Emma Willard, a private all-girls school in Troy, New York.
"I just needed a change to realize that I did like it back at my public school," said Smith at a recent meet. "Honestly, taking a break was good for me. I was able to focus on other things and then coming back has been a great experience.
"It kind of just happened. After 10th grade, I decided with the long commute and everything with COVID, I'd come back to Greylock and go remote learning, and then this year, I decided to rejoin the team."
Smith returned to Greylock for her junior year, but didn't feel up to running cross-country again. She took the time to focus on schoolwork and herself. Of course, when she was ready to lace up her running shoes again, coach Hilary Green and the Mounties were there waiting with open arms.
"I was just kind of struggling a little bit in school with different stuff, so I wanted to make a change. I ended up coming back to Greylock for 11th grade, but decided to take a year off from running. I honestly just felt like I needed a break.
"I came back this year and it's honestly been really fun to have my senior year. I feel like I've rediscovered the sport a little bit and fallen back in love with it a little bit."
Smith's first race back was the season-opening meet at Monument Mountain on Sept. 9. With the entire county racing in a mass start, Smith was seventh across the finish line at a 6:43 pace. On Oct. 30, again with the all local teams on hand, Smith ran her home course on Senior Day and placed fourth overall in 22:17.06. Her classmate, Kate Swann, was first in 20:32.81.
"To have a third senior [Swann, Smith and Juliann Lawson], just in terms of providing leadership and experience has been so important. And she's also just fun to have," said coach Green. "She has a new approach which is just great. You can watch her run and just see joy, as opposed to stress and pressure and some of the other things that are so tough for teenage runners."
As for Swabey, he enjoyed his experience away from Cold Spring Road, but Greylock was never far from his mind. He planned to just do the winter term and come back for spring, but with the pandemic still going on, he didn't want to transition in the middle of the school year.
"It was really awesome," he said. "The skiing was great, I got to race in a super competitive league and the training is awesome.
"It's been fun to be back, seeing my friends again, see my competitors again. Jack [Archey] and Dennis [Love] and Max [Adam] who I haven't seen in a long, long time. Boarding school was fun, but there is something about being here."
Smith seemed to be able to put a finger on what that something is.
"Our team has always been so supportive. It's a really big team, so it feels like an extension of your family," she said after placing fifth overall in a meet at Pittsfield on Oct. 20. "I love running with Kate [Swann] and we have a really nice group of girls. It's great to be able to meet after school and vent about your day, go on runs. It's been really fun."
For Saturday's races there is a change this year. The "Western Mass. Championship" is no more. Instead, Saturday features a series of MIAA state qualifiers, broken up by Divisions and Waves. Berkshire County fans will be concerned with all six races at the Division III meet at Stanley Park in Westfield, as well as the Division II-B meet in Gardner where Pittsfield High will compete.
The rest of Berkshire County's teams — Mount Greylock, Lenox, Wahconah, Taconic, Monument Mountain, Lee and Mount Everett — will race at Stanley Park. In the Division III-A race, Taconic and Monument Mountain compete, with boys at 10 a.m. and girls 45 minutes later. At 11:30 a.m., the boys from Wahconah will race in the III-B wave, followed by the Warriors girls 45 minutes later. Finally, boys from Hoosac, Everett, Lee, Greylock and Lenox race in III-C beginning at 1 p.m., with the girls in III-C going off at 1:45 p.m.
The PHS boys go off at 11:30 a.m. at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, followed by the II-B girls at 12:15 a.m.
The top seven teams from each of those waves will move onto next weekend's state finals, along with the top 10 individuals whose team does not qualify.
On Nov. 20, all three divisions will compete at the Wrentham Development Center in three meets, with the Division I boys at 10 a.m., D-II boys at 11:30 a.m. and D-III boys at 1 p.m., with girls races scheduled 45 minutes after each.