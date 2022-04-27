PITTSFIELD — For the first time in five years, the Pittsfield Suns will have a new manager.
When Kevin Donati leads the Suns onto the field next month for their 10th-anniversary season on the diamond, he will be the first former Suns player to be named manager of the Futures League team.
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity," Donati said. "Being with the Suns for three summers was a great time, and I'm looking to build on that. What I'm looking forward to the most is the friendships you build, the relationships you build and the memories you get from this opportunity.
"It's going to be a fun summer. It always is with the Suns."
Donati, a Pittsfield High School graduate who played collegiately for the University at Albany, and hit .344 in each of his two seasons as a player for the Suns, will replace Matt Gedman as manager. Gedman, who won his 100th game with the Suns last July 26, will be a hitting coach with Futures League rival New Britain.
Jamie Keefe was the first Suns' manager back in 2012. He was followed by Tom Conley, and then Gedman.
The Suns are about a month away from getting the 2022 season started. Players will begin filtering in during the middle of May, and the season will begin on Thursday, May 26, at Nashua.
The home opener at a temporarily reconfigured Wahconah Park will be Friday, May 27, when Norwich visits.
Wahconah Park's grandstand will not be used this year due to it being structurally unsound. Portable bleacher units will be brought in and placed around the park. There should be enough seating for 600 or so fans to purchase tickets.
Donati hit .344 in 2016, with a home run and 16 runs batted in. He struck out only 30 times in 125 at-bats and stole 15 bases. In 2017, he hit .344 with four homers, 21 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He struck out 36 times in 151 at-bats.
Due to play again in 2018, Donati ended up being a bench coach for Gedman because of a shoulder injury suffered at UAlbany.
The new field boss said that time as a player will be valuable in his new role.
"I think having that experience will help," Donati said, during a Wednesday press conference at his business, Rip City baseball training center. "Just knowing the area and knowing the travel and what that's like, playing six out of seven days of the week, it gets [to be a] grind. Having that experience, I think, will help a lot."
It is not the only change on the bench for the summer. Brandon Shileikis, a former Suns pitcher who has been the team's pitching coach since 2018, will be the manager of the Niagara Power of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Chris Barbarotta will return to the bench with Donati. New coaches will be Alex Carusotto and Matt Stracuzzi, while Greg Marchbanks will be the pitching coach. Carusotto, who runs Rip City with Donati, is also a former Suns player who pitched collegiately at UMass Boston. Rip City's Jake McNeice, a former Taconic player who was on the state championship team in 2017, will also be on staff, serving as strength and conditioning coach.
The initial roster for 2022 was unveiled as well. Nineteen of the players on the preliminary roster are Division I players, two are Division II players and 19 are Division III players. The players on the Suns roster represent 27 different colleges and universities with the majority of the players representing schools in Massachusetts, New York or Rhode Island. One player, Pomona Pitzer outfielder David Bedrosian, comes to Pittsfield from the only California school listed. Bedrosian plays for Frank Pericolosi at Pomona. Pericolosi is a former All-NESCAC performer at Williams.
Eight players on the roster are back from last year. That group is led by pitcher Izaiya Mestre. The University of New Haven right hander got the ball to start the final game of the best-of-three series against Vermont for the Futures League championship. Mestre did not pitch this spring at UNH, but might be one of the first pitchers to get the ball in 2022.
Also back from last year are pitchers Ryan LaPierre of Hartford, Tim Cianciolo of UMass Boston, Ian Donahue of Amherst, and Tyghe Healy of Merrimack. Returning position players are infielders Cole Wojtkowski of Bryant and Anton Lazits of Columbia, and outfielder Caleb Shpur of Endicott.
"It's an interesting process. Geddy put together the majority of the roster. We put together a couple of pieces of it," Donati said. "What's super-interesting too, is that it's about a month away now, and there are still a lot of players looking for a home. I found that really interesting. I didn't get to see that side of things."
The 2021 Suns had only one returning player from the year before in outfielder Jack Cooney. Mestre had pitched for the Suns in 2017 and 2018, but was with the NECBL's Martha's Vineyard Sharks in 2019.
Mestre is also one of seven players with area ties to be on the Suns roster. LaPierre, Lazits, Bramer and Wojtkowski join Mestre as Berkshire County high school alumni on the roster. Shpur is from nearby East Canaan, Conn., and played at Housatonic Valley, while Amherst's Donahue has family in Pittsfield.
Donati said he's not certain what kind of baseball the 2022 Suns will play, as he'll let the skills and results of the players to determine that.
"The position guys are doing great right now in their spring seasons," he said. "The pitchers, I've heard a lot of good things about their stuff and I've heard it's pretty electric. I'm looking forward to seeing it in person. "
The Suns also announced that all games, home and away, will be broadcast by WTBR (89.7 FM). Director of Media Relations Billy Madewell will return as the play-by-play broadcaster for home games and possibly selected road contests. Jacob Munch, a Lenox High School graduate and UMass student, will join Madewell at home and handle the calls for road games. Munch is a broadcaster for WMUA-FM at UMass, and was the color commentator for the UMass women's basketball broadcasts.