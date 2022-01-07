It was a very good year for high school football in Berkshire County. For Kieran Coscia and four other local players, the cherry is on top of the sundae.
Coscia, Pittsfield teammate Patrick Rindfuss and Wahconah's Ben Noyes, Brad Noyes and Jonah Smith have been named All-State awardees by the New England Football Journal.
They are five of 18 players from the PVIAC region to have been placed on a NEFJ All-State team.
Coscia, who signed a National Letter of Intent last month to play football at Division I-FCS Bucknell University, is the highest-ranked Berkshire County player on the list. He was named to the second team.
The third team finds three county players, and all on the defensive side. The Noyes boys were both listed as linebackers on the third team. Rindfuss, who might have been the best quarterback in the PVIAC after first-team pick William Watson of Springfield Central, was named to the third team as a defensive back. Rindfuss played safety for the Generals.
Smith, who rushed for 81 yards in two-plus quarters for the Warriors in the state championship game against Cohasset at Gillette Stadium, was named NEFJ Honorable Mention.
Only four teams in Western Massachusetts — Pittsfield, Wahconah, Springfield Central and Westfield — had players named to the NEFJ All-State teams.
Central, the No. 5 seed in the Division I tournament field, knocked off fourth-seeded Xaverian and No. 1 Franklin, before beating No. 2 seed Central Catholic 22-15 to win the D-I state title. Westfield was the fifth seed in the Division III tournament, and lost in the semifinals to top-seeded, and eventual champion, Marblehead. Pittsfield lost in the first round of the Division V tournament.
The only Western Mass. players named to the first team come from Central. In addition to Watson, receiver Joe Griffin, offensive lineman Travis Gause, defensive lineman Bryce Gentry and defensive back Kymari Latney were on the first team.
Players from 41 different high schools across Massachusetts were named to one of the three All-State teams.
Two state champions, Central in D-I and Catholic Memorial in Division II, had the most players named. Central had 11 players scattered across the three teams and Catholic Memorial had nine. Central Catholic and Duxbury, runners up in D-I and D-IV respectively, had five players each. The other Western Mass. team with an honoree was Westfield, as defensive back Silas Yesu was named to the second team.
Cohasset had one player named. Will Baker was an honorable mention selection.