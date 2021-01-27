Randy Koldys is heading into his third year of his second stint as the boys varsity basketball coach at Monument Mountain. This year, however, will be Koldys' most unusual season in his 19th year in total — he's going to coach the girls team, as well.
"Yes I am. I'm going to do the girls varsity and the boys varsity. It just so happens that our schedule works out," said the veteran boys coach, who will be taking over the girls varsity team for 2021. "The numbers are okay to do it as far as players are concerned."
Koldys, who coached the Monument boys from 1994-2010 before coming back to coach in the 2018-19 season, will man the girls varsity bench in place of Kristen Flynn, who is taking this year off due to family concerns. Flynn is expected to return next year.
Koldys becomes the first coach to handle the boys and girls varsity jobs at the same school in the same season since Fred Lafave did it in Lenox from 1988-1992.
While this will be Koldys' first time coaching girls at the high-school level, he doesn't come to the Monument bench unfamiliar with the eight players on the girls' varsity roster.
"I have had a lot of experience with [coaching] the eight girls that have signed up, at our [summer] basketball camp, and I know pretty much all of them from there," the Monument coach said. "Kristen and I had a very good rapport last year as far as her being the coach of the girls. She's basically going to have list of things for me to do, and I'm going to do them for her."
Koldys said he would run what Flynn runs, offensively and defensively, while keeping what he does for the boys on the court with them.
Monument athletic director Karl Zigmand said that he will be the boys junior varsity coach. Zigmand has been an assistant to Koldys. Patrick Hanavan will help as a varsity assistant for the boys. Koldys will run the girls team with a little bit of help.
"We don't have a girls JV [team]," said the athletic director. "We didn't have enough and we didn't want to spread things too thin, so we're just going with the varsity. We have a really nice group of girls that are very excited to play basketball.
"Everyone that opted out is just for the year."
Koldys said this all came up just last Friday.
"During the phone call where [Zigmand] was lamenting about the fact that he didn't know who to ask," Koldys said in a phone interview with the Eagle. "'Pick me,' I said. 'I can do it. I think we can arrange a schedule where we can do it the right way.'"
The fact that the season is due to start next week and only run until the first week of March did have something to do with the decision Koldys made. He is a retired teacher in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
"Obviously, during a regular 20-game season and the travel that you do between the teams, I don't know if that would have been feasible enough to do with our teams," Koldys said. "To be honest with you, I am so looking forward to it.
"I know it's only five weeks, but it's going to be a great five weeks for me. I can coach basketball 3, 4 or 5 hours a day, and that's awesome."