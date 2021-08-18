Given that Cheryl Krueger is a six-time women’s club champion at Taconic Golf Club, it should come as no big surprise that she captured the Women’s Allied Association championship on Tuesday considering it was a “home” game.
That being said, however, the win didn’t come easily on a day when the classic Wayne Stiles-designed gem was playing firm and fast, prevailing by just a single shot in the 59-player field. Krueger finished par-birdie to post an 81 on nines of 41-40 to edge Waubeeka Golf Links’ Nancy Barry (40-42). Berkshire Hills Country Club’s Diane Breen finished third with an 82 while Taconic’s Kathy Duguay was fourth another shot back.
“The scores were an indicator of how tough it was,” Krueger said. “The greens were very firm and there were some funky bounces out there. It was tough to judge the breeze and the dryness of the course. You aren’t supposed to go over the greens at Taconic, but I hit shots over five of them because of the firmness.”
Asked if she knows where she stood late in the round, Krueger said with such a large field, it was hard to judge. As it turned out, however, she was actually in the same group with runner-up Barry.
“At the time I didn’t know how close Nancy was, but I knew it was close because she was playing well,” Krueger said. “As it turned out, I won it on the last two holes.”
Barry actually led by a shot heading to the demanding par-3 17th hole and par-5 18th.
“On 17, I made a par and Nancy made a bogey and on 18, I made a birdie and she had a par, so that was the difference,” Krueger said.
Despite not breaking 80, Krueger wasn’t unhappy with how she played.
“I am not disappointed, I had a good ball-striking day,” she said. “I’d love to score better, but it was difficult out there.”
Other than Krueger’s victory, perhaps the next biggest news is that Barry gives the Women’s Allied Association another strong player to challenge the likes of Krueger, Breen and Duguay in future events.
Barry, who grew up in North Adams but has returned to the Berkshires after living in Enfield, Conn., has already had a big impact at Waubeeka, according to course owner Mike Deep.
“She’s helped us with our junior program and really enjoyed it,” Deep said. “She’s a wonderful person and is a big, big asset to our club,”
As for Barry’s golf game, Krueger was impressed.
“Nancy has a nice swing and a great short game,” Krueger said. “She played really well, especially considering she was playing on a course that she isn’t that familiar with. Nancy says she has a 10 handicap, but if she does it’s one of the strongest 10s I have ever played against.”
For Krueger, the victory provided a confidence-building performance at just the right time, She will be seeking her seventh Taconic women’s club championship this weekend and also is entered in the Mass Golf Women’s Senior Championship on Monday at Oakley Country Club and the Mass Golf Women’s Mid-Amateur on Aug. 31 at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
Women’s Allied Championship at Taconic Golf Club on Tuesday.
Low gross
1. Cheryl Krueger, 81; 2. Nancy Barry, 82. 3. Diane Breen, 83. 4. Kathy Duguay, 84. 5. Sara D’Arnangelo, 86. 6. Julie Paolino, 87. 7. (tie) Patty Peltier, 8, Chris Eugin, 88. 9. Jen Race, 81.
Low net
1. Marilyn Truskowski, 67. 2. Carol St. Onge, 68. 3.(tie) Liz Day, 72; Dolly Dechaine, 72.
5. (tie) Ann Pickerell, 73;Karren Williams, 73. 7. (tie) Elizabeth St. Clair, 74; Joan Negas, 74; Ellen Halsted, 74.
Little Brown Jug
A field of 112 teams will tee it up at Wahconah Country Club on Friday morning when the 50th edition of the popular Little Brown Jug best-ball tournament tees off in Dalton.
As usual, the field is loaded with perhaps 10 or 15 teams possessing the firepower to compete for Championship Flight honors. although defending champions Daniel Russo, who recently won the New York Senior Amateur title, and Jim Gifford are not in the field.
Based on recent Jug results, the Berkshire Hills Country Club pairing of Jeff Puleri and Randy Driscoll are certainly at or near the top of the list of potential winners. They were co-champions in a rain-shortened 2018 Jug before finishing third in 2019 and second last year, three shots behind Russo and Gifford.
Past recent championship duos in this year's field includes five-time Jug winners Bill Tefft and Brent Dietz and 2018 co-champions Chris Burke and Matt Perry. The last victory for the Connecticut duo of Tefft and Dietz came in 2017.
Among the teams with Berkshire County club members that can't be ignored include Josh Shepard and James Cimini, Matt Scarafoni and Chad Alibozek, the father-son pairing of Matt and Paul Gilardi as well as the youthful pairing of Adam Brickle and Sam Roy.
Shepard and Cimini, Pittsfield High teammates some 20 years ago, qualified for and played in the 2018 USGA's Four-Ball Championship and both of the former Generals are having strong summers. Shepard, a member at the Country Club of Pittsfield, teamed with Wyantenuck Country Club's Mike Schopp to win the Stockbridge Trophy early in the season and followed that up with a wire-to-wire win in the Berkshire Singles, Cimini, who lives in Eastern Mass., has won two times this summer in the New England Series. .
Scarafoni, who won three Jugs between 2001 and 2007 with Ed Budz, continues to contend in most area tournaments while young partner Alibozek knows how to make birdies in bunches. The Gilardis, meanwhile, won this year's Allied Four-Ball Championship and Matt also teamed with Brickle to capture the Country Club of Pittsfield Invitational. Brickle and Roy, who played college golf at Bryant College, finished eighth in last year's Jug.
There are a bunch of teams from outside the Berkshires that can't be ignored in addition to the Tefft-Dietz and Burke-Perry duos including two that finished in the top 10 in last year's tournament -- the Pioneer Valley pairing of Joe Wilson and Chris Ferriter (fifth) and New Yorkers Dan and Don DeNyse (tie for ninth). Lance Hope, who captured the event in 2019 with Joseph Fitzsimmons, will be paired with fellow Albany-area golfer Bob Cooper.
The Championship Flight contenders will tee off in the early afternoon in Sunday's final round.