NORTH ADAMS — The McCann Tech girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 41-28 win over Mount Greylock Thursday night, behind 24 points from senior guard Izzy LaCasse.
The Hornets won their fourth straight, as LaCasse has put up 66 points over three games since returning from an extended absence from the court.
McCann outscored the Mounties 9-1 in the second quarter as offense was hard to find on both ends early. A 17-8 halftime lead for McCann (7-8) held up through the second half as Greylock crept up to as close as a five-point deficit, 17-12, in the opening minute of the third quarter. Over the middle four minutes of the third quarter, McCann surged to a 15-point lead riding an 11-1 run. It extended the lead to 28-13 with 1:30 to go.
From there, Mount Greylock scrapped back and closed the gap to nine points with 2:04 to go on a drive by Emma Newberry (five points) but was unable to get any closer as the Hornets defense held true down the stretch.
“Well, we were in a situation where we were constantly playing catch up and that was the story of the night,” Greylock coach John Jacobbe said. “We had trouble scoring and we fell behind early and never were able to catch up after that.”
Macey Tatro added nine points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Abby Scialabba and Charlotte Coody each chipped in with six points for the Mounties, who fell to 3-11 on the campaign.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter as Greylock came up empty on its first six trips down the floor before Scialabba hit the first of her two 3-pointers while Tessa Leveque and Jackie Braman added a basket apiece.
LaCasse paced the Hornets with a pair of early baskets, while Hannah Boisvert was active on the boards (four first-quarter rebounds, plus three blocks) and added a jumper early on. Madison Clark also went for two in the opening frame. McCann could not really take off until Greylock again went cold in the first four minutes of the second, holding just a one-point lead.
Boisvert fed Catryna Marsh with a pretty assist to get things rolling. LaCasse followed up her own miss with a bucket. A Boisvert block and a deflection and steal by LaCasse led to an easy basket by Tatro.
With 43 seconds left in the half, LaCasse stepped back and buried a 3-ball extending the lead to 10.
While Greylock fought back early in the third, it was LaCasse’s second trey at the 3:44 mark that put the hornets up 24-13. From then on she did most of her damage from the free-throw line connecting 10 times from the charity stripe on the evening.
“It was an intense game,” LaCasse said following the team’s third win in three nights. “It was physical and we were up to the challenge. It was great for me personally, (because) I’d never been on a team to beat Greylock [in varsity basketball] so that was really great for me.”
McCann coach Kathy Budaj was satisfied overall as she has seen her team carry itself with defense even if there were times shots were rattling in and out or the Hornets struggled in the paint. She said getting key players back from injury has been instrumental in the team’s recent success.
“Getting Maddy [Clark] and LaCasse back has been key for us,” she said. “I knew this would be a defensive battle for us tonight. I’ve always said a good defense is your best offense so that held true tonight. We were able to capitalize on enough of our opportunities to score but it was our defense that carried us along.”
———