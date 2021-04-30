The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Director's Board of Directors voted Friday to allow high school wrestling to be contested in the spring season. Berkshire County, however, will not be a part of that competition.
Due to a lack of numbers at some schools, the four Berkshire County wrestling teams will not be fielding squads for the spring, 2021 season.
Monument Mountain and Mount Everett are stand-alone teams, while Taconic co-ops with Pittsfield and Wahconah, and the team at Mount Greylock co-ops with Drury, McCann Tech and Hoosac Valley. Athletic directors in the Pittsfield Public Schools, along with those at Mount Everett and Monument Mountain have all confirmed there would not be a spring wrestling season.
"There are a couple of issues going on," Monument athletic director Karl Zigmand said. "We don't have a lot of returning wrestlers. We have a good group coming up, but they're not in the high school yet. We have a larger group, I should say. The few that we have signed on to play spring sports.
"Oh yeah. There's no doubt that people are disappointed that it didn't happen."
The decision down Route 7 in Sheffield wasn't any different, and the reasons were basically the same.
"I think this is a hard decision based on a lot of other factors such as practice location and other various school-related decisions," Mount Everett athletic director Josh King wrote to The Eagle in an email. "Not something we want to do but after having spoke extensively with coaches and administration at this time wrestling is not a viable option."
King cites the following facts in Mount Everett's decision: 1. Without travel, there would potentially be only three opponents, 2. There would be no individual tournaments. That is based on guidance from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs that still deems wrestling to be a higher risk sport and therefore cannot have teams or individuals participate in larger-scale tournaments. 3. At Mount Everett, there would only be between 3-5 wrestlers available to compete due to others playing baseball.
This is a similar decision to when Berkshire County went out on its own during the winter hockey season. While the MIAA had approved a hockey structure, the three Berkshire County teams elected not to play. The co-ops at Drury, Wahconah and Mount Everett had multiple reasons for not playing, due to a lack of ice and the fact that different communities in the co-op teams had different regulations on activities during the pandemic.
There also won't be competition with the Taconic co-op team.
"The Pittsfield Public Schools will not be sanctioning a wrestling program that actually competes in the spring," Pittsfield athletic director Jim Abel said. "We intend to operate a non-contact wrestling program for conditioning, drills and fundamental work from May 10 to mid-June. It's simply based that on the surface, we have no one to really compete against, given the travel restrictions and expectations that schools stay within their local pods for regular-season play. Given the fact that we are unlikely able to participate in dual meets against anyone outside of Berkshire County, at this time we don't anticipate operating a wrestling program that actually competes in interscholastic competition."
The MIAA's Board, during a noon meeting on Friday, voted 17-0 to approve a spring wrestling season. The vote came on the heels of approvals from the MIAA's Sports Medicine Committee and COVID-19 Task Force. The Sports Medicine Committee voted overwhelmingly 11-1 with three abstentions, to approve wrestling. The Task Force voted 16-0 with no abstentions.
Abel said that it wasn't as much of an athlete issue as it is at the other schools. Zigmand did say that at a school the size of his, there are a number of athletes who play multiple sports — including wrestling. Had wrestling been a winter sport, something that the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs had not approved at the time, the Spartans would likely have had a team.
For his part, Zigmand said that if things change dramatically, the decision at Monument could change.
"If there was a real interest from my school, I support it," he said. "If it happens and we change our minds, I will support it 100 percent."