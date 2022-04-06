WEST SPRINGFIELD — Caden Padelford reached 100 career points as the Warriors picked up a big 23-9 road win over West Side on Tuesday.
Padelford netted six goals and added five assists, Devin Lampron scored 12 times for Wahconah (2-0).
Rylan Padelford scored twice and dished eight assists while Billy O'Neill finished with a pair of goals and four assists for an offense that is averaging 20 goals through two games.
Joe Massaro saved three shots in the first half and Bryce Smith stopped seven balls in the second half.
The Warriors will look to continue their hot start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at South Hadley.