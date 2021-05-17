CHESHIRE — A pair of seniors tallied hat tricks as Wahconah bolted by Hoosac Valley on Monday.
The Warriors started their week with a 15-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Senior Jilly Cote was immense, racking up eight points on five assists and three goals. Classmate Hannah Bowlby joined her with a hat trick, something she's making a habit of this spring. Bowlby added one assist.
"Wahconah is a very skilled team and they move the ball very well. In contrast, we are a very young team with eight new players to the game," wrote Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor in an email. "This year will be a great deal of learning and growth and I've already seen so much these past two weeks. Looking forward to a great year."
Hoosac got on the board through a Karyssa Charon strike, but the veteran Warriors just kept coming.
Ava Massaro and Chloe Accardi added two goals and an assist each, while Kaeli Talora notched a pair of goals. Emily O'Neil, Emily Doyle and Ashley O'Neill all scored for Wahconah, with Anna Naef registering an assist.
Hoosac's Emily Godfrey made 10 saves in net, while Wahconah got a pair of saves from Sydney Smith.
Wahconah Boys 22, Hoosac Valley 6
CHESHIRE — Ernie Lampron scored eight goals and added a pair of assists for a 10-point afternoon, as the Warriors ran away from Hoosac Valley on Monday.
Billy O'Neil added three goals and six assists for nine points, while Caden Padelford split his eight points evenly with four goals and four helpers.
In total, nine different Warriors scored for coach Joe O'Neil's squad. Jonah Smith had two goals and an assist, while Rylan Padelford doled out three assists to go with his own strike.
Hoosac countered with a strong outing from Nate Haley with four goals. Carson Meczywor had a goal and three assists, while Luke Waterman had a goal and an assist.
Noah Poirier and Nick Astore had a goal and an assist each. Logan Newsome and Jon Howard each scored once. Devin Lampron added an assist.
Bryce Smith stopped five shots through three quarters in net for Wahconah, before Joe Massaro played the fourth and made two saves.
Aiden Koczela made 11 saves for Hoosac, while Wesley Emerson added one.